Even though Stephanie McMahon is currently stepping up to become interim WWE Chairwoman & CEO, she reportedly does not get along with a top executive behind the scenes.

McMahon is filling in for her father, Vince, while he is reportedly under investigation following a report by the Walls Street Journal, stating that he paid $3 million dollars to a former employee to keep hush about an alleged affair. Furthermore, the 76-year-old faces further investigation in regard to some NDAs uncovered by the WWE Board.

In light of the major shake-up behind the scenes, Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston spoke to Busted Open Radio about the new interim Chairwoman & CEO’s role and disclosed who she reportedly does not get along with behind the curtain. “I’m skeptical that much is going to change for Vince day-to-day,” Thurston said. “I think he’s still going to go to TV, and he’s still going to work in the office at WWE Headquarters.

“I know that Stephanie is going to be interim CEO, but I’ve heard from many people that Stephanie and Kevin Dunn, for example, don’t like each other. And as long as someone like Kevin Dunn has a job at WWE, this seems to be for public consumption, looking around at some of the headlines that I see in mainstream media today. I think WWE is getting the response in the headlines that they want.”

Stephanie McMahon announced that she was taking a leave of absence from WWE on May 19 to focus on her family. Her husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, suffered a major scare last summer when he suffered a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. McMahon has now been called back into action to steer the WWE ship until the investigation into her father’s alleged actions has concluded.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts