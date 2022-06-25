Stokely Hathaway is probably one of the best talkers in the wrestling business today, but he was left speechless during an interview with Busted Open.

“I can’t even put it into words,” Stokely said when asked about his new home in AEW. “I’ve had a blast, and I feel really bad for Tony Khan sometimes because I feel like I am taking money,” Hathaway said. “It has been the most fun I’ve had in a long time.”

The Busted Open crew took that last comment personally, as Hathaway has worked with them, especially Mark Henry in the past.

After a long time on the independent scene, managing numerous talents, Hathaway signed with WWE in 2019 and worked for the company for 3 years as Malcolm Bivens. While there, he managed Indus Sher and, most notably, the Diamond Mine stable’s Roderick Strong, Ivy Nile, and The Creed Brothers. Hathaway left WWE, reportedly turning down a big offer to head to AEW. Since joining the roster as a manager to Jade Cargill and The Baddies, Hathaway feels like he’s returned home in a lot of ways.

“Just being able to see people that I haven’t seen in years,” Hathaway said, naming Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor as wrestlers that he hasn’t seen since his days on the independent scene. Hathaway stole Taylor’s name on the independent scene, leading Taylor to have to wrestle as “Dustin” for a period in CHIKARA. Hathaway had a highly-lauded feud with Cassidy over Cassidy’s IWTV Championship.

“To be able to walk into a locker room and see your friends, people that you grew up with, what can I say?” Hathaway searched for the word, and almost landed on “lucky,” but didn’t feel it fit. Hathaway went for as much more divinely inspired term.

“I’m extremely blessed,” he concluded.

