MLW has officially confirmed new participants for its 40-wrestler Battle Riot match.

The promotion took to Twitter earlier and announced that Los Maximos (Joel and Jose Maximo) will be in the Battle Riot match at “Battle Riot IV”. The Battle Riot blends the styles of WWE’s Royal Rumble and an anything-goes match, with the winner receiving a future shot at the MLW World Championship.

MLW originals Joel and Jose Maximo make their return home to MLW and fight before their hometown crowd as they hope to rock the Battle Riot and grab their ticket to a title fight anytime, anywhere against Hammerstone.

If MLW’s Spanish Announce Team gets a little luck with their entry numbers, the scrappy brothers from Queens could be unstoppable.

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

CARDWorld Heavyweight ChampionshipAlex Hammerstone vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

The featherweight division debut of Scarlett Bordeaux

BATTLE RIOT MATCHWho will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:Jacob FatuKiller KrossLince DoradoEJ NdukaCalvin TankmanAlex KaneMarshall Von ErichRoss Von ErichMatt CrossRichard HollidayJuicy FinauLance Anoa’iAce RomeroKC NavarroMini Abismo NegroLos MaximosPlus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQMajor League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETSThere will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFOThe schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

