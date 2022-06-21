Judgment Day were conspicuous by their absence during “WWE Raw” this week after their recent push, but the group was involved prior to that during the latest taping for “WWE Main Event.”

While Rhea Ripley did not appear on the show, Finn Balor and Damian Priest were in action as they picked up a tag team victory against Dominik and Rey Mysterio. But, no members of the group were involved in “WWE Raw,” which was also the case for their former leader, Edge, who they took out recently.

Judgment Day is slumming it on Main Event now. They got nothing for these guys now. Tag match against the Mysterios. @Rich_Fann @thewadekeller @zheydorntorch pic.twitter.com/ly6qkyZxru — Sam McCoy (@realcactussam) June 20, 2022

FINN BÁLOR IS TOO PRETTY TO BE ON MAIN EVENT… pic.twitter.com/7yPvVQZsdX — mia (@ultsbalor) June 21, 2022

Ripley did have a slight role to play on “WWE Raw” though, even though she was not physically on the show as “WWE Raw” Women’s Champion kicked off the show to announce that she would no longer be defending the title against Ripley as was previously announced for WWE’s Money In The Bank.

It was revealed that Ripley is “not medically cleared to compete,” according to the EST of WWE, although no official reason has been given in terms of what injury the former “NXT” Women’s Champion has. WWE then created a brand new number one contender for the title in the opening match with a fatal five-way.

Carmella was able to defeat Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan in order to book her place at the upcoming WWE premium live event where she will be getting a title shot.

As well as a major tag team match between four of WWE’s top stars, the latest “WWE Main Event” taping also saw a title change take place. Doudrop defeated Dana Brooke, with help from her partner Nikki A.S.H. in order to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion, which is the first title she has held in the company.

There were no 24/7 Championship segments involved in “WWE Raw” this week, so it will likely be next week that the title is brought back to the red brand, with the new champion carrying the title.

Doudrop won the WWE 24/7 Title on Main Event — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 20, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]