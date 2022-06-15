Hiromu Takahashi is set to make his “NJPW Strong” debut in July.

NJPW announced on social media on Tuesday that Takahashi will make his “Strong” debut at the “High Alert” tapings. The tapings are on July 24 at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Takahashi is the only wrestler to win NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament four times. He won this year’s tournament after defeating El Desperado in the finals on June 3.

Takahashi is also a four-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He last held the title on January 5, 2021, after defeating Taiji Ishimori at Wrestle Kingdom 15. His reign would end in February 2021, after he suffered a pectoral muscle injury.

NJPW also announced tonight that AEW star Eddie Kingston will be in action at “High Alert.”Kingston made his “Strong” debut at the NJPW Showdown tapings in Philidepa in October 2021, where he teamed with Jon Moxley to go against Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

Tickets for “High Alert” are currently on sale here.

Below is the updated lineup for “High Alert:”

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship tournament finals

* Hiromu Takahashi’s NJPW Strong debut

* AEW star Eddie Kingston in action

July 24 in the Grady Cole Center, Charlotte NC! The first #njpwSTRONG tag champions crowned! EDDIE KINGSTON is back on STRONG! And… HIROMU TAKAHASHI makes his STRONG debut! Tickets on sale now!https://t.co/ppQItWmdDy#highalert pic.twitter.com/BjO2KGNVdd — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 15, 2022

