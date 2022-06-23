Following the reports that Paul “Triple H” Levesque has resumed duties at the WWE Performance Center this week, a top WWE “NXT” star has let his feelings be known on Twitter.

Levesque suffered a “cardiac event” caused by a genetic heart issue in September 2021, and underwent a procedure that saw the King of Kings fitted with a defibrillator. Levesque had been dealing with viral pneumonia and inflamed lungs at the time, and ultimately went to the hospital, where doctors discovered his condition. The 52-year-old stepped away from his duties with the organization, but has now reportedly returned to WWE’s training facility and stated “I’m back.”

In response to the report, “NXT” star Grayson Waller has had his say on the matter, posting on Twitter stating, “Surreal seeing Triple H at the PC today. Still in shock that he came in simply to say ‘I’m back….to see the greatest first generation talent in history, Grayson Waller.'”

Surreal seeing Triple H at the PC today. Still in shock that he came in simply to say “I’m back….to see the greatest first generation talent in history, Grayson Waller” — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) June 22, 2022

The egotistical comment is characteristic of Waller, who is currently a standout star on the “NXT” brand after being placed in a number of prominent storylines which have seen him face AJ Styles and LA Knight (now Max Dupri on “SmackDown”). The 32-year-old Australian star also recently challenged for the “NXT” North American Championship and competed for the “NXT” Tag Team Championship alongside his “insurance policy,” Sanga. Waller also unsuccessfully challenged Bron Breakker for the “NXT” Championship on a house show in Tampa, FL on June 10.

Levesque last appeared at WrestleMania 38, placing his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring, signifying the retirement that he had confirmed days earlier in an interview with “First Take” on ESPN.

