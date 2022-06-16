A new match has been announced for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

During tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite,” Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi had a face-to-face. During it, Chris Jericho, Tay Conti, and Sammy Guevara interrupted the segment.

Suzuki-gun’s Lance Archer and Desperado made a surprise appearance and attacked Moxley and Tanahashi.

Jericho revealed that Archer and Desperado are on loan from Minoru Suzuki and Suzuki will be teaming up with him and Sammy at “Forbidden Door” in a match against Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston.

Jericho also revealed that Guevara and Conti are the newest members of “The Jericho Society.” As noted, earlier in the show, Guevara helped Jericho win his “Hair vs. Hair” match against Ortiz.

Below is the updated lineup for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door:

Interim AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

PAC vs. Miro vs. TBD vs. TBD

Minoru Suzuki, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston.

