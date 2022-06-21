Tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw” included a gauntlet match where Bobby Lashley had to fend off 3 different opponents. If he was successful, he would earn his way to a WWE United States Championship match against Theory at “Money in the Bank”.

Lashley would go on to defeat Chad Gable, Otis (via disqualification), and lastly, Theory by using a quick roll-up maneuver. The two physically impressive superstars, Lashley & Theory, will now meet in a heavyweight clash to determine the United States Champion at MITB.

Theory has been the WWE United States Champion since his victory over Finn Balor on the April 18 episode of WWE “Raw”. He is recognized as the youngest U.S. Champion in WWE History, and recent reports indicate that backstage officials, including his on-screen mentor Vince McMahon, see huge potential in the rising WWE star.

Lashley has been on a roll in his WWE career as of late, defeating Omos multiple times including in a handicap match at the most recent Premium Live Event, “Hell In A Cell”. On that night, Lashley was able to defeat both MVP and “The Nigerian Giant”, allowing him to put the feud behind him and set his sights on Theory’s United States Title.

Keep up with full results from WWE “Raw” at this link.

The updated card for WWE “Money in the Bank” is available below:

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

“RAW” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

“SMACKDOWN” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WOMEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK MATCH

Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

MEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK MATCH

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

