Vince McMahon’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week continues, with more news coming out about a lawsuit that McMahon is facing from the former commissioner of the XFL, Oliver Luck.

Luck claims that he’s owed money by McMahon and the XFL, as he feels McMahon fired the former commissioner to avoid having to pay out the rest of his salary, as his firing came one day before it was announced that the XFL’s second iteration was filing for bankruptcy in the wake of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

McMahon’s side claims that Luck was fired “for cause,” as he hired NFL Receiver Antonio Callaway, despite a company mandate to avoid players with off-field issues. Callaway was issued a citation in 2018 for possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. The charges were dropped after he paid a $911 fine.

Both sides met in a settlement conference, which according to The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan, only lasted nine minutes, meaning neither side was likely in any position to settle. Kaplan notes that a trial is scheduled for next month.

A settlement conference in the Oliver Luck litigation against Vince Mcmahon over compensation from Luck’s time running the XFL lasted nine minutes, according to the court docket. A trial is scheduled next month — Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) June 15, 2022

The trial will have the jury decide whether they believe McMahon fired Luck “for cause” by hiring Callaway. Callaway was hired two months before Luck was fired, which again was directly before the company folded in 2020. If the jury decides McMahon did not fire Luck for cause, then McMahon will owe Luck $24 million.

McMahon is currently facing investigation by his own board of directors, as WWE is looking into a series of settlements that McMahon made with former female employees who alleged misconduct. The company was made aware of a January 2022 settlement between McMahon and a former paralegal, who is said to have had an affair with McMahon. The investigation started in April of this year and is still ongoing.

