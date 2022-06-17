Vince McMahon will reportedly address talents regarding the explosive Wall Street Journal story on Friday.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one employee in the company confirmed to him that McMahon will speak to talents ahead of the tapings for Friday’s “SmackDown” in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It should be noted that Meltzer’s report was published shortly before news broke of McMahon stepping down as WWE’s CEO & Chairman, with Stephanie McMahon taking over in an interim capacity.

Since WWE’s press release confirmed that McMahon will retain his role and responsibilities related to WWE’s creative content, there is no reason to believe he won’t be at the “SmackDown” tapings tonight.

The WSJ story revealed WWE’s Board of Directors is presently investigating McMahon’s alleged $3 million settlement in January 2022 with a departing WWE paralegal, whom he had an affair with. While the investigation, which began on March 30, initially focused on McMahon’s settlement with the 41-year-old woman, it has since expanded into NDA agreements involving misconduct claims made by other former female WWE employees about McMahon and WWE’s Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

The report added that McMahon hired the paralegal at $100,000 per year in 2019, and then increased that figure to $200,000 after he began an affair with her. Meltzer pointed out how this aspect of the story could put McMahon’s future in jeopardy, especially if the paralegal’s raise could be tied to her affair with the WWE boss.

In WWE’s press release issued Friday morning, McMahon pledged his cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation,” said McMahon. “I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.

“I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings.”

Meltzer’s report also disclosed the email that WWE sent out to employees and talent on Thursday, which confirmed that McMahon would be at the “SmackDown” tapings in Minneapolis.

“The Wall Street Journal has published a report about WWE with allegations that we and our Board of Directors take seriously,” read the email. “We are cooperating fully with the investigation. In the meantime it’s business as usual–Vince will be at TV this Friday.”

