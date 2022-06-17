In light of the damning allegations raised against him and his decision to temporarily step down as WWE Chairman & CEO, Vince McMahon will appear live on “SmackDown” tonight.

In a brief statement on the WWE Corporate website and WWE’s official Twitter page, it states that McMahon will make an appearance on tonight’s broadcast, which is taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is likely he will be addressing the investigation currently taking place in relation to the $3 million dollar settlement paid out to a former WWE employee, whom he is alleged to have had an affair with.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that McMahon will step back as WWE Chairman & CEO for the time being, with his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, taking up the reigns in the interim. Stephanie recently announced that she would be taking a sabbatical from the company, but will now return to keep the company moving forward during the investigation. Although McMahon has stepped away from his executive duties, for the time being, he will continue his role in leading WWE’s creative, meaning he will still play a hand in producing the organization’s content each and every week.

While the $3 million dollar settlement is not the only investigation taking place, as it was reported by The Wall Street Journal that further NDAs have been uncovered by the WWE Board, it appears McMahon is capitalizing on the chance to hold a live mic tonight, as all eyes will now be firmly fixed on the “SmackDown” broadcast tonight to see what developments materialize.

In addition to McMahon’s appearance, Roman Reigns is scheduled to return to “SmackDown” tonight to defend the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Riddle. Furthermore, Happy Corbin is due to go one-on-one with Madcap Moss in a “Last Laugh” Match and Max Dupri is set to reveal his first client for the “Maximum Male Models” stable.

