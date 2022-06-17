If one were to believe the allegations surrounding the recent Vince McMahon scandal, the reported “hush money” may have actually done its job for a time, according to a new report. The latest Wrestling Observer is reporting that virtually no one in WWE was aware that an alleged affair was taking place between Vince McMahon, an employee, and Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. There were suspicions of McMahon and the particular employee had a relationship, especially when she was given a promotion in April of 2021. Another employee that Dave Meltzer is familiar with has been aware of the situation but there is zero indication that this person told anyone.

McMahon is now reportedly the subject of an independent investigation initiated by the WWE Board of Directors. The investigation is reportedly looking into McMahon’s involvement with a female employee where $3 million was exchanged in exchange for a non-disclosure agreement. It was just this morning when it was announced that McMahon would be voluntarily stepping back from his duties as Chairman and CEO of WWE while the Board does its due diligence.

Vince’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, will serve as the interim CEO and Chairman while Vince veers away from the role. The news surrounding this story didn’t stop after Friday morning as WWE came out with the announcement that McMahon is now scheduled to appear on television in front of the fans at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN on “WWE SmackDown.” According to CNBC, McMahon is expected to be in the “Mr. McMahon” persona for tonight’s program. He, along with a heavily hyped WWE Title match between Roman Reigns and Riddle is set to take place.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]