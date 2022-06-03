The reason behind AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa missing Tuesday’s episode of “AEW Dynamite” has been reportedly revealed.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Rosa reportedly was in Los Angeles at the taping but wasn’t feeling good.

Rosa was later sent home to recover by the company’s doctor.

PWInsider also noted that she didn’t suffer an injury from her match with Serena Deeb at AEW Double Or Nothing.

Rosa had successfully retained the AEW Women’s Championship against Deeb last Saturday at Double Or Nothing.

While Rosa didn’t comment on any of the reports about her being ill, she did announce on Twitter tonight that she will be stepping away from social media for a couple of days.

I will be off my socials for a couple of days. Please contact my media director for any enquiries @AllenOrozco. But I will be in @BustedOpenRadio tomorrow. ✌🏼 — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) June 2, 2022

Stay tuned for more updates on Thunder Rosa.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]