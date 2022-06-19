The in-ring skills of Will Ospreay are often praised, but we don’t always hear about commendable acts he makes outside of the squared circle.

This weekend, the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion attended a scheduled meet & greet through Warrior Wrestling that took place at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago. But one fan that traveled far to meet the leader of NJPW’s United Empire stable was unable to deploy the ramp that allows him to exit his van properly. Ospreay would react to the situation honorably, assuring that the fan still had his opportunity for a meet & greet.

“After driving nearly an hour and a 1/2 to the North side of Chicago on a Friday, dealing with brutal Chicago weekend traffic in the heat with no place to park or move because every sidewalk and street is just packed with people… Will is probably one of the best pro wrestlers if not human beings I’ve ever had an interaction with,” the fan writes in his tweet. “Because I couldn’t physically deploy my ramp to get out of my van, him and the amazing Warrior Wrestling staff were kind enough to just meet me outside in the parking lot and talk for like 30 minutes and just shoot the sh*t about life and wrestling. He was even kind enough to get in my van so I could take a picture with him and signed a poster and my AEW Chicago hat.

“Plus we talked about the FORBIDDEN DOOR and how he is personally going to kick the sh*t out of Orange Cassidy for me (praise hands emoji). Will & the entire Warrior Wrestling staff made everything about this day and experience worth it for both Ezra and I. Thank you guys so much. Forever grateful and God bless.”

Ospreay is scheduled for a trios match on this week’s AEW “Dynamite” that will see him pairing with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) against Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero). Earlier this weekend, Ospreay vs. Cassidy was announced for AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” on Sunday, June 26.

Thank you @WarriorWrstlng & @WillOspreay For an amazing day/ experience I'll never forget. Forever grateful God Bless 🙏🏻❤️🙌🏻. Full story in the 1st pic below. Good Brother E/@Deadman469 Thanks for driving as always No one I'd rather do this fun s--t with. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/EGayMCztfC — Niko Melendez @Toosweetcosplay (@True_Niko) June 18, 2022

