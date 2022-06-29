From WCW to WWE’s Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era, Regal has shared locker rooms with lots of stars. But in his eyes, none were as profitable as one man.

The Blackpool Combat Club manager recently spoke about how, in his long career in professional wrestling, there was one WWE legend that has made him more money than all the others: John Cena.

Speaking on his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, Regal said that the former bodybuilder “was a wrestling fan” when he first met him and credits that as the reason Cena has been so profitable for the veteran.

“I’ve been lucky to ride off the coattails of a huge amount of people. I have road on the coattails of all the top people in WCW,” Regal continued, saying that his pay was different in WWE, where he was paid off the attendance. “I was lucky enough to be on shows with Steve Austin and The Rock and The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and all these incredible people,” Regal said, but ultimately, there’s “nobody that has made me as much money as John Cena,” and Regal credits that to one thing: longevity.

“A lot of those fellas came and they were huge, incredible, massive stars for a few years, for three or four years, and they’re still huge massive stars, but they all went in different directions. John stayed the course.”

Regal continued to explain that it was out of sheer luck that he seemingly always found himself on the same shows as Cena during a ten-year run, “and he was making my family more money” than any of the previous superstars that were topping the bill throughout Regal’s career. As far as Regal is concerned, “nobody can say a bad word to me about John Cena.”

