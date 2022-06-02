When William Regal was released by WWE, everyone in the wrestling business was shocked given his longstanding relationship with NXT and its founder, Triple H. Regal was let go by the company in January after spending 20-years working for WWE.

In regards to Triple H and Regal’s relationship, the two have been great friends since their time together in WCW, during the beginning of “The Game’s” career. When Triple H was offered a contract to come join WWE in 1995, Regal revealed that he was one of the people who told him to take the deal and leave WCW.

“He talked to me about it. There was an offer for me to go at the time but I had a guaranteed contract with WCW and they were very good to me, and they were also getting me visas and green cards for my family,” Regal said on the first-ever episode of the Gentleman Villian podcast. “I said no [to WWE], but what [Triple H] needs to do is go to WWE. Because what he needed is what I had had for the last 10 years, he needed to work 200+ days a year.

“He had all the skills there, but you get better at wrestling [when you find] what you’re good at, what you’re bad at. You make mistakes and rectify those problems and you try and work on them, and the experience makes you a better talent. He went [to WWE]. We always kept in touch and so forth.”

Keeping in touch led to Regal getting a call to work closely with Triple H for eight years in NXT, where the two created magic in the WWE’s developmental brand and showcased some of the biggest stars in wrestling today. As far as why he was released, Regal said he expected the move and that it had to do with WWE deciding to move in a different direction when NXT 2.0 was announced.

Regal currently works for All Elite Wrestling as the Manager of the Blackpool Combat Club faction that features Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta.

