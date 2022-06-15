Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), Isa (@NYCDemonD1va), and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

– WWE NXT 2.0 Review

– Jeff Hardy & Tony Khan’s Statement On Hardy’s Arrest

– AEW Has Reportedly Asked WarnerMedia To Pull Jeff Hardy From All Ads

And more!

