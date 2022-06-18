Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

– Vince McMahon “Steps Back” From Duties As WWE Chairman & CEO

– WWE SmackDown Review

– AEW Rampage Review

And more!

To watch the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook or Twitter.

To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

You can watch the episode below:



You can listen or download the episode below:



Have a news tip or correction? Send it to newstip[email protected]