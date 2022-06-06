Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley), Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykoderas), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast.

Topics include:

– WWE Hell In A Cell review

– Cody Rhodes reportedly dealing with an injury

– Updates on MJF’s AEW status

– Other injuries like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, etc.

And more!

