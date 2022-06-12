MLW has officially confirmed long-time wrestling veteran, Savio Vega, for the MLW Battle Riot later this month.

The promotion took to Twitter earlier and announced that Vega will be in the Battle Riot match at “Battle Riot IV”. Imagine a giant battle royale match, mixed with the Royale Rumble’s 60-second entrance breaks, and no disqualifications; that is essentially the Battle Riot.

The winner of the match earns a future shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at any place and any time of their choosing.

Savio Vega is well known for his time with World Wrestling Council, where he held their top Championship Titles on multiple occasions. He then moved over to WWE/WWF and worked as the masked heel “Kwang”, portraying the persona until later transitioning into a role as the leader of the Puerto Rican stable, Los Boricuas.

In his post-WWE career, Vega returned to Puerto Rico and worked with the International Wrestling Association, where he eventually won the IWA Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship and also served as a long-time General Manager.

You can see the full press release regarding Savio Vega below:

The pride of Puerto Rico, the legendary Savio Vega returns to his home away from home June 23rd with his eyes set on punching his ticket to title town. Splitting his time between the South Bronx and Puerto Rico, the brawling boricua is battle tested and experienced in chaotic matches. With four decades of bloodied wars, big title fights and high stake showdowns, Vega could have a key advantage over all others: experience in the unexpected. As one of the Caribbean’s all time greats, Vega has had a lot of memorable nights fighting in the Big Apple. Will the Riot be the greatest? Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV! CARD World Heavyweight Championship Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran) Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich The featherweight division debut of Scarlett Bordeaux BATTLE RIOT MATCH Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom. Battle Riot Participants: Jacob Fatu Killer Kross Lince Dorado EJ Nduka Calvin Tankman Alex Kane Marshall Von Erich Ross Von Erich Matt Cross Savio Vega Richard Holliday Juicy Finau Lance Anoa’i Ace Romero KC Navarro Mini Abismo Negro Los Maximos Plus more to be announced in the days ahead! More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com. WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT? A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds. There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications! Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope. Anything is possible in a Battle Riot! WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET? The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is! More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com. Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance. EVENT FAQ Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time. MEET AND GREETS There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. DAY OF EVENT INFO The schedule for the event is as follows: 6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)7:30 p.m.: Showtime MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows. Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106. About Major League Wrestling Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports. For more information visit mlw.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

“Battle Riot IV” is scheduled to take place at Melrose Ballroom in New York City on June 23, 2022.

