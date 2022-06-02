WWE announced that their first NFT (non-fungible-tokens) marketplace, “Moonsault” is launching its first collection.

“Moonsault” will debut its first official NFT collection on Friday, June 3.

The marketplace’s launch was announced today by WWE Senior Vice President and Head of Revenue Strategy & Development Scott Zanghellini and Blockchain Creative Labs CEO Scott Greenberg,

The limited-edition collection is linked to this Sunday’s Hell in the Cell pay-per-view.

According to below’s press release, the collection will include 10,000+ NFT Flips and after Hell in the Cell, each Flip will transform into a 10-20 second video highlight of the featured Superstar.

The NFT Flips will be sold on “Moonsault” in cases of three and it will cost $30 per case.

“Moonsault” was launched on May 27 during “SmackDown.”

Below is the full press release:

STAMFORD, Conn. and LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 — Tomorrow, Friday, June 3, WWE Moonsault will debut its first official NFT collection in advance of the annual WWE premium live event HELL IN A CELL. The marketplace’s launch was announced today by Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development, and Scott Greenberg, CEO of FOX Entertainment’s Web3 studio Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL). The limited-edition collection will include 10,000+ “NFT Flips,” each featuring a WWE Superstar tied to the HELL IN A CELL event. In the days after HELL IN A CELL, each NFT Flip will transform to reveal a 10-20 second video highlight of the featured Superstar. The NFT Flips will be sold on “Moonsault” in “Cases” of three, randomized at minting, for $30 per Case. “Moonsault” will be powered by Eluvio’s eco-friendly blockchain technology. WWE and BCL launched WWE’s official NFT marketplace, “Moonsault,” this past Friday, May 27, during SMACKDOWN on FOX, and promoted the debut across WWE and FOX media platforms, as well as on WWE Discord. The first 10,000 fans to create a wallet on the platform received a free Moonsault Genesis NFT, all of which were claimed within only a few hours. In the future, more limited-edition Cases of NFT Flips, and other video highlights and digital collectibles centered on WWE Superstars and iconic moments from the company’s history, will be dropped on “Moonsault,” timed to major WWE premium live events throughout the year. HELL IN A CELL streams live this Sunday, June 5, on Peacock.

WWE had announced their first NFTs in April 2021. The NFTs were moments from The Undertaker’s legendary career.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts