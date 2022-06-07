WWE filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on June 2nd. “WWE Legends” and “WWE Smack Talk” were both filed with the USPTO, and both trademarks will be used for the upcoming Sunday night programming block from WWE and A&E.

“WWE Legends” is the subtitle for WWE & A&E’s partnership on a series of special episodes of “A&E Biography,” and is set to premiere season 2 on July 10th. Here is the full description of the show via Deadline:

Biography: WWE Legends – Season Two, premiering Sunday, July 10 at 8pm ET/PT

Under the award-winning Biography banner, each two-hour episode will tell the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE’s most memorable Legends and events. Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, each episode explores a different Legend and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture. Legends featured this season include The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, D-Generation X and a look at the iconic first-ever WrestleMania.

“WWE Smack Talk” will be a show hosted by Booker T, Peter Rosenberg, and Jackie Redmond, and will be a recap show for WWE and A&E’s Sunday night lineup. The show will also feature guests from WWE and elsewhere. Here is the full description via Deadline:

WWE Smack Talk – new series premiere Sunday, July 10 at 11pm ET/PT

Featuring WWE Legend Booker T, Hot 97 and ESPN host Peter Rosenberg and WWE host Jackie Redmond, each half-hour after show episode breaks down the biggest moments from each Sunday’s episode of “Biography: WWE Legends” and “WWE Rivals” as well as reveals new information that didn’t make the cut. Along the way, Booker, Peter and Jackie will welcome WWE Legends, current Superstars and other celebrity guests to further discuss the night’s events.

