WWE has offered its condolences to the Hebner family following the untimely passing of Dave Hebner.

Last night, legendary referee Dave Hebner suddenly passed away at the age of 73. Since Hebner’s death, promotions, wrestlers, and fans alike have paid their respects to one of the greatest of all time. WWE released the following statement following Hebner’s passing.

WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee David Hebner has passed away.

Throughout a storied career, Hebner found himself at the center of some of WWE’s most iconic moments. Hebner officiated the classic showdown between Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania III, and the clash between Savage and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania V.

Hebner and his brother Earl helped author one of the most memorable moments in WWE history when Andre The Giant and Hogan met on WWE Main Event for the WWE Title in 1988. With Dave locked in the closet, Earl and “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase laid a trap for The Hulkster. As Dave joined Earl in the ring, he had the befuddled Hogan seeing double in disbelief.

Following the conclusion of his impressive officiating career, Hebner would work for WWE in a backstage capacity until 2005.

WWE extends its condolences to Hebner’s family, friends and fans.

Hebner began his refereeing career in the early 1970s before signing with WWE in 1986 where he’d become a polarizing figure of the company, most notably being involved in the ending of the infamous February 5, 1988 episode of WWF Main Event, where Andre The Giant defeated Hulk Hogan for the WWF World Championship. Hebner made a fast count for Andre, which led to Dave’s real-life brother, Earl to come down to the ring, which led to Earl’s longtime run with the company.

Hebner would stay with the company until 2005, working as a road agent following his run as a referee before making his TNA debut later that year before departing the company in 2012.

Wrestling Inc. would like to offer our condolences to the Hebner family as well as friends and fans of the legendary referee.

