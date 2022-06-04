The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. R-Truth makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. T-Bar makes his entrance, interrupting R-Truth’s tap entrance.

R-Truth vs. T-Bar

They lock up. T-Bar backs Truth into the corner. T-Bar kicks and strikes Truth several times to take him to the mat. T-Bar eventually connects with a big boot to Truth. T-Bar pins Truth for a two count. T-Bar ascends the turnbuckles. T-Bar goes for a Moonsault, Truth rolls out of the way. Truth hits a pair of shoulder blocks before hitting a Modified Powerbomb on T-Bar. Truth hits a Five Knuckle Shuffle on T-Bar. T-Bar gets out of an Attitude Adjustment attempt by Truth. Truth hits a spin-kick on T-Bar. Truth hits the Attitude Adjustment on T-Bar. Truth pins T-Bar for the win.

Winner: R-Truth

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey).

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeating Asuka.

Akira Tozawa and Apollo Crews make their entrances.

Akira Tozawa vs. Apollo Crews

Tozawa dropkicks the back of Crews, Crews no sells it. Tozawa dropkicks the chest of Crews. Tozawa takes Crews to the mat with a Hurricanruna. Tozawa eventually goes for a spin-kick, Crews blocks it and hits a spin-kick of his own on Tozawa. Crews goes for a Standing Moonsault, Tozawa gets his knees up. Tozawa hits a spin-kick on Crews. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckles. Tozawa goes for a cross-body, Crews catches him and hits a Samoan Drop. Crews pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the contract signing segment with MVP, Omos and Bobby Lashley.

