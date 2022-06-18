The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Reggie makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. T-Bar makes his entrance.

T-Bar vs. Reggie

They lock up. T-Bar pushes Reggie to the mat. Reggie eventually hits a cross-body on T-Bar. Reggie pins T-Bar for a two count. Reggie gets T-Bar up on his shoulders into a Fireman’s Carry position, T-Bar gets out of it. T-Bar hits a Death Valley Driver on Reggie. T-Bar pins Reggie for a two count. T-Bar goes for a Chokeslam, Reggie reverses that into a roll-up for a two count. Reggie does a front flip, T-Bar catches him by the throat. T-Bar hits a Sit-Out Chokeslam on Reggie. T-Bar pins Reggie for the win.

Winner: T-Bar

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Riddle defeating Sami Zayn to earn a shot at challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan defeating Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. to qualify for Money In The Bank

Akira Tozawa and Shelton Benjamin make their entrances.

Akira Tozawa vs. Shelton Benjamin

Tozawa avoids a lock-up and clubs the back of Benjamin. They lock up. Benjamin pushes Tozawa to the mat. Benjamin eventually goes for a Powerbomb, Tozawa reverses it into a Hurricanruna. Tozawa pins Benjamin for a two count. Benjamin connects with a boot to the face of Tozawa. Benjamin hits a Modified T-Bone Suplex on Tozawa. Benjamin pins Tozawa for the three count.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Seth Rollins defeating AJ Styles to qualify for Money In The Bank.

