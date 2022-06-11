The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Reggie makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Ciampa makes his entrance.

Reggie vs. Ciampa

They lock up. Ciampa backs Reggie to the corner. Ciampa takes Reggie to the mat with a shoulder-lock. Reggie eventually dropkicks Ciampa, sending him to the corner. Reggie splashes Ciampa in the corner. Reggie ducks a clothesline attempt by Ciampa. Reggie hits a Running Corkscrew Cross-Body on Ciampa. Reggie pins Ciampa for a two count. Ciampa kicks Reggie in the midsection. Reggie kicks Ciampa in the face before ascending the turnbuckles. Reggie goes for a Moonsault, Ciampa rolls out of the way as Reggie lands on his feet. Ciampa connects with a running knee strike to Reggie. Ciampa hits his Fairytale Ending finisher on Reggie. Ciampa pins Reggie for the win.

Winner: Ciampa

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Seth Rollins attacking Cody Rhodes.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits defeating Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) via Count-Out.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley & Finn Balor of The Judgement Day attacking Edge and kicking him out of the faction.

T-Bar makes his entrance. Mustafa Ali makes his entrance.

Mustafa Ali vs. T-Bar

They lock up. T-Bar pushes Ali to the mat. T-Bar eventually gets Ali up on his shoulders into a Fireman’s Carry position. T-Bar hits a Death Valley Driver on Ali. T-Bar pins Ali for a two count. T-Bar goes for a Scoop Slam, Ali gets out of it and sends T-Bar to the corner. Ali hits a Tornado DDT on T-Bar. Ali ascends the turnbuckles. Ali hits a 450 Splash on T-Bar. Ali pins T-Bar for the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Rhea Ripley defeating Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Doudrop.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]