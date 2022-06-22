Veer finally arrived on “Raw,” but could his former tag team partner be heading to “Smackdown?”

PWInsider is reporting that “WWE NXT” star Sanga was backstage at last Friday’s episode of “WWE Smackdown.” Formerly known as “Suarav” in WWE, Sanga was recently the muscle for fellow NXT star Grayson Waller. However, the duo no longer appears to be working together. Sanga being backstage at “Smackdown” has led to speculation that the big man will be heading to the blue brand.

This is not the first time that Sanga has been at “Smackdown.” He wrestled dark matches before “Smackdown” episodes on June 3rd and June 10th, both times defeating Wes Lee.

Originally wrestling under his name Saurav Gujar, the actor and wrestler debuted in 2018 on “WWE NXT,” teaming with Ringku Singh (now Veer Mahan) as the tag team Indus Sher. The team was at first managed by Robert Strauss, and then by Malcolm Bivens, the pair disappeared from “NXT” programming in June of 2020.

Sanga returned to active competition in January of this year, and officially returned to TV in February, losing to LA Knight. Appearing in the Indian serial Mahabharat, Sanga is set to make his feature film debut in September in the Hindi-language action film Brahmsāstra Part One: Shiva, in an unspecified role.

Sanga’s former charge, Grayson Waller, recently defeated Solo Sikoa and despite a loss to Nathan Frazier, the star has been a marquee talent on the brand. With a recent shakeup in the WWE Performance Center, Waller’s momentum, of course, could change on a dime.

