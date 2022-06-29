As we approach the end of June, the sun sets on WWE’s month-long celebration of John Cena for his 20th anniversary with the company. Through social media posts, celebratory merchandise, and even an episode of “Raw” dedicated to him this past Monday, WWE has pulled out all the stops for the 16-time WWE Champion.

To cap off the festivities, a special legacy championship inspired by the Doctor of Thuganomics will be available on WWEshop.com at the end of July. Only 500 of said belts will be offered to the public, so fans will need to jump at the opportunity when they become available if they hope to snag a John Cena legacy title.

As seen in the video clip provided below, the belt will come in a giant “Word Life” lock chain replica box that’s similar to the chain Cena wore around his neck during the early days of his character. The box has a window in the back that can be snapped open, creating a display case to rest your title in for showcasing.

An exclusive wrist sweatband set will come with the title that has Cena’s signature phrases embroidered on them, including, “Never give up”, “HLR (Hustle, Loyalty, Respect)”, and “U can’t C me”. The case that the title belt individually comes in is made of cloth and shows Cena giving a salute in front of a “20 Years” logo.

The belt itself has 16 jewels surrounding the center plate to symbolize the 16 world title reigns Cena has seen over his career. Each of the side plates are different, showing off logos from the different phases of Cena’s gimmicks. The center plate spins, which any diehard Cena fan could have predicted, seeing as he created polarizing spinning championship belts out of the WWE Championship and United States Championship during his reigns. As for the colors, red, white, and blue are displayed throughout, a color scheme he’s used for merch before and a nod to Cena’s undying support for the American troops.

Here is your FIRST LOOK at the @JohnCena Legacy Title! Only 500 made! It'll be available for pre-order from @WWEShop at the end of July! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/NsSAgbU7EW — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2022

