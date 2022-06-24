Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE “SmackDown” viewing party. Tonight’s show is broadcasting live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

As of Friday afternoon, three matches were announced for tonight’s show.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Gunther (c)

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Aliyah vs. Shotzi

Our live coverage will begin at 8 PM ET.

Please share today’s Viewing Party coverage on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts