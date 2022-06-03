Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live “WWE SmackDown” viewing party. Tonight’s show is broadcasting live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

As of early Friday evening, two matches were being promoted for tonight’s show:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura & Riddle vs. The Usos (c)

Aliyah vs. Natalya vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Xia Li (*Winner will be the next challenger for Ronda Rousey’s “SmackDown” Women’s Championship)

WWE is also promoting the return of Madcap Moss for tonight’s show.

