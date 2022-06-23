A major match is set for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

During the 6/22 episode of AEW “Dynamite”, AEW World Tag Team Champions, Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks announced that they’ll team up for one night only with Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo and Hikuleo against Sting, Darby Allin, Hiromu Tanahashi and Shingo Takagi at this weekend’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The Young Bucks were a staple of Bullet Club upon their arrival in NJPW in 2013, alongside former IWGP Heavyweight and AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, however after helping form All Elite Wrestling in 2018, the Jackson brothers would form the ‘Super Elite’ with the aforementioned Omega as well as Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson and Don Callis.

The updated card for this weekend’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view can be found below:

Jay White (C) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page — IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi — Interim AEW World Championship

Thunder Rosa (C) vs. Toni Storm — AEW Women’s World Championship

Will Ospreay (C) vs. Orange Cassidy — IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

FTR (C) vs. United Empire vs. Roppongi Vice — ROH & IWGP World Tag Team Championship

Tomohiro Ishii vs. PAC vs. Miro vs. TBA — AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Young Bucks, El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. Sting, Darby Allin, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi

Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. TBA

Max Caster & Gunn Club vs. NJPW Dojo — Buy-In Pre Show

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday, June 26 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

Wrestling Inc. has ongoing coverage of the 6/22 episode of AEW “Dynamite”, which can be found by clicking here.

Young Bucks back in #BulletClub for one night only at #AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door. https://t.co/QP5SrP3qqw — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) June 23, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]