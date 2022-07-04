Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark: Elevation” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show opens with Tony Schiavone and Mark Henry greeting audiences at home. Anna Jay comes to the ring, alongside -1. Megan Meyers is already waiting inside.

Anna Jay (w/ -1) vs. Megan Meyers

The bell rings and Meyers shows off her flexibility. She sends Jay into the corner, but Jay fires back with a pump kick. Jay hits an elbow, followed by a forearm. Jay delivers an arm drag, followed by a flat liner in Meyers. Meyers hits a high kick, followed by a few forearms. Jay hits a back elbow, followed by another elbow. She hits a flying forearm on Meyers, followed by a running elbow in the corner. Jay hits a leg toss, followed by a kick to Meyer’s head. Jay locks in the Queen Slayer for the win.

Winner: Anna Jay

After a short video for the Grand Slam events in September, Best a friends come to the ring, with Isaiah Broner and GPA already waiting inside.

Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) vs. Isaiah Broner and GPA

Beretta and GPA start off the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Beretta hits a shoulder block. GPA tags in Broner and he hits a shoulder tackle on Broner. Taylor tags in and the two hit a double shoulder block, followed by a double delayed vertical suplex.

Taylor sends Broner into the corner and tags in Beretta. Beretta delivers a chop, followed by a forearm. Broner sends Beretta to the mat, then tags in GPA.

GPA hits an elbow, but Beretta fires back with a suplex. He tags in Taylor and he hits a couple clotheslines to GPA. GPA delivers an eye rake, and him and Beretta hit a soul food combination. GPA hits a stunner, then Taylor fires back with a knee. Taylor hits his finisher for the win.

Winners: Best Friends



After the match, the two give one another their signature hug. Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh then come to the ring, alongside Sonjay Dutt. James Alexander and Ren Jones already wait inside.

Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh (w/ Sonjay Dutt) vs. James Alexander and Ren Jones

Lethal and Jones start off the action. The bell rings and Jones hits a kick to Lethal’s midsection. Jones tags in Alexander and Lethal hits a kick to the midsection on him. Alexander hits a high knee, then goes for a pin but Lethal kicks out. Lethal tags in Singh as Alexander and Jones beg him not to.

The two try to take Singh down, but Singh knocks them both to the mat. He hits Jones with a chokeslam, followed by a flying shoulder tackle. He drops Alexander with a Helicopter slam to the mat, then pins him for the win.

Winners: Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh

Anthony Ogogo comes to the ring, with Pat Monix already waiting inside.

Anthony Ogogo vs. Pat Monix

The bell rings and the two lock up. Ogogo hits an uppercut, followed by a shoulder tackle. Monix gets up and tries to get Ogogo up on his shoulders. Ogogo counters and hits a powerbomb. He hits s head butt, followed by a kick to Monix’s head. Ogogo hits a body slam, followed by a leg drop. He goes for a pin, but Monix kicks out. Monix hits a drop kick, but Ogogo fires back with a uppercut, followed by a back side drop. He hits a Samoan drop, then goes for a pin but gets Monix up to continue the beat down. He hits the Pop Up Right Hand and the referee rings the bell to end the match. Ogogo then drapes the Union Jack over Monix.

Winner: Anthony Ogogo

Hikaru Shida and Yuka Sakazaki come to the ring, with Heather Reckless and Laynie Luck already waiting inside.

Hikaru Shida and Yuka Sakazaki vs. Heather Reckless and Laynie Luck

Reckless and Luck go right after Shida and Sakazaki as the bell rings. Shida hits a jumping side kick on Reckless, followed by several right hands to her head. Luck gets her off Reckless, then Reckless delivers an uppercut. She hits a suplex on Shida, then goes for a pin but Shida kicks out.

Reckless tags in Luck as Shida tags in Sakazaki. Sakazaki hits a low clothesline, then goes for a pin but Luck kicks out. Sakazaki tags in Shida, then hits a drop kick. Shida hits the double knee, then hits the vertical suplex on Luck. She follows it up with the Falcon Arrow for the win.

Winners: Hikaru Shida and Yuka Sakazaki

The Factory come to the ring, followed by the Dark Order.

The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and Preston ‘10’ Vance) (w/ -1)

The Factory attacks Dark Order as they do their pose in the ring. The bell rings and Dark Order gain the upper hand. They hit a triple vertical suplex on each member of the Factory. Marshall sends 10 into the steps as Comoroto hits a body slam on Reynolds on the outside. The Factory focuses on Uno and beat him down.

Comoroto and Uni are in the ring. Comoroto whips him into the corner and tags in Solo. Solo hits a forearm on Uno, then tags in Marshall. Marshall hits a clothesline, then pins Uno. Uno kicks out and he tags in Comoroto.

Comoroto hits a flying elbow drop, then goes for a pin but Uno kicks out. Comoroto tags in Solo and knocks 10 off the apron. Uno hits a neck breaker. Solo tags in Marshall and Uno hits him with a chop. Marshall fires back with a knee, followed by an insiguri. Marshall hits a powerbomb on Uno, then goes for the pin but Uno kicks out. Uno hits a vertical suplex, then makes the hot tag to 10.

10 takes the Factory down. 10 hits a delayed vertical suplex on Solo, then hits a pump kick on Solo. Marshall interferes and takes down 10. 10 sends Marshall to the outside, then hits a German suplex. He hits the Discus Lariat for the win.

Winners: Dark Order

“AEW Dark: Elevation” is live every week at 7 PM EST/6 PM CST/4 PM PST on their official YouTube channel!

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts