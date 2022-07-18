Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark: Elevation” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show begins with Excalibur, Mark Henry and Caprice Coleman greeting audiences at home. Bobby Fish comes to the ring, with Blake Li already waiting inside.

Bobby Fish vs. Blake Li

The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Fish delivers a shoulder tackle. Fish delivers a right hand, followed by a kick to Li’s thigh. Fish hits a seton from the apron over the top rope, then goes for a pin but Li kicks out.

Fish sends Li into the top rope with a body slam. Li fires back with an uppercut. Li goes to the apron, but Fish trips him and sends him to the outside. He sends Li into a barricade and knocks someone’s beer out of their hand. He sends Li back into the ring and delivers a Dragon Screw. He locks in a knee bar for the win.

Winner: Bobby Fish

Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir come to the ring, alongside Vickie Guerrero. Skye Blue and Brittany follow.

Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue and Brittany

Brittany and Rose start off the action. The bell rings and Rose offers Brittany a free shot. When she goes for it, Rose hits her with a clothesline. Shafir tags in and Brittany tries to hit her with forearms. Shafir delivers a bolo punch to the midsection, then tags in Rose. Rose hits a running splash, then sends her into the top turn buckle face first.

Blue tags in and hammers down Rose with forearms. She hits Rose with a superkick to the face, then delivers a cross body off the top rope. She goes for a pin, but Rose kicks out. Rose sends Blue to the mat, then tags in Shafir.

Shafir steps on Blue’s hand. Blue tries to fire back with an arm drag, but Shafir counters and sends her to the mat. She delivers a release German suplex, then goes for a pin but Brittany breaks it up. Blue hits an elbow, followed by a kick.

Brittany and Rose are tagged in. Rose sends Brittany straight to the mat, followed by a body slam. Rose delivers a running kick, followed by a power bomb. Shafir tags in and locks in the Greedy for the win.

Winners: Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

Julia Hart comes to the ring, with Amber Nova already waiting inside.

Julia Hart vs. Amber Nova

The bell rings and Hart stares down Nova. The two lock up and Hart delivers a couple forearm shots. Nova hits a boot, but Hart fires back by sending her to the mat with a hair pull. Hart delivers a flipping elbow, then sends her to the mat. She locks in her finisher submission for the win.

Winner: Julia Hart

Ethan Page comes to the ring alongside Dan Lambert, with Leon Ruffin already waiting inside.

Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin

The bell rings and the two lock up. Page throws Ruffin to the mat, but Ruffin fires back with some high flying offence. Page sends Ruffin flying to the mat with a shoulder tackle. Page delivers an elbow shot as the crowd boos him. Ruffin hits a forearm, but Page fires back with one of his own and knocks Ruffin to the mat. Page delivers a back breaker, but Ruffin fires back with a series of forearms. Ruffin delivers a cutter off the top turn buckle, then goes for a pin but Page kicks out.

Ruffin goes off the middle rope, but Page catches him. Ruffin escapes and rolls up Page, but he kicks out. Page hits a power slam but Ruffin fires back with a palm shot. Page hits a right hand, then looks for the Ego’s Edge but Ruffin escapes. Page hits a big boot, followed by the Ego’s edge for the win.

Winner: Ethan Page

Dark Order comes to the ring, with Terrence and Terrell Hughes already waiting inside.

Dark Order (Evil Uno and Preston ‘10’ Vance) vs. Terrence and Terrell Hughes

Uno and Terrell start off the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Uno delivers a shoulder tackle, followed by a Manhattan Drop. He hits a stomp on his hand, then tags in 10. 10 delivers a belly to belly suplex. Terrell tags in Terrence and 10 hits him with his signature delayed vertical suplex.

Uno tags back in and delivers his signature vertical suplex. He delivers a chop to Terrence, followed by a back elbow. Terrell cheats from the outside and knocks Uno to the mat. Terrence beats him down, then tags in Terrell. Terrell delivers a running knee, then goes for a pin but Uno kicks out. Uno gets up, but Terrell sends him to the mat. Terrence tags in and Uno delivers a kick to him. He follows it up with a cutter and makes the hot tag to 10.

10 delivers a clothesline, followed by a spine buster. He hits Terrence with the discus Lariat for the win.

Winners: Dark Order

Angelico comes to the ring, followed by the Butcher and the Blade. Brandon Bullock, Bryce Cannon and Jameson Ryan are already waiting inside.

Angelico, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Jameson Ryan, Brandon Bullock and Bryce Cannon

Angelico and Bullock start off the action. The bell rings and Angelico hits Ryan with some submissions. Butcher and Ryan tag in and Butcher knocks him out. Butcher and Blade hit the drag the lake and Angelico tags in. He locks in the Navarro Death roll for the win.

Winners: Angelico, The Butcher and The Blade

Tony Nese comes to the ring, with John Walters already waiting inside.

Tony Nese vs. John Walters

The bell rings and the two lock up. Nese hits a shoulder tackle, then hangs him upside down on the top turn buckle. He delivers some bicycle stomps to his midsection, but Walters fires back with some chops to Nese’s chest. Watlers hits a couple arm drags, followed by a drop kick. Nese sends Walters off the top rope, then delivers a shotgun drop kick to Walters in the corner. He hits the running knee for the win.

Winner: Tony Nese

“AEW Dark: Elevation” airs every Monday at 7 PM EST/6 PM CST/4 PM PST on their official YouTube channel!

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]