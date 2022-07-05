Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

The show begins with a short promo video for “Impractical Jokers”. Excalibur and Taz greet audiences at home as Lee Moriarty comes to the ring. Leon Ruffin already waits inside.

Lee Moriarty vs. Leon Ruffin

The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Moriarty gains the upper hand and sends Ruffin into the top turn buckle. Ruffin locks in a side headlock but Moriarty escapes with some right hands to the midsection. He delivers a boot to Ruffin before hitting some elbows to the back of his head. Moriarty hits a kick to the head, then goes for a pin but Ruffin kicks out.

Ruffin sends Moriarty to the corner and delivers a couple shoulders to the midsection. Moriarty reverses and hits an uppercut. He goes for a pin, but Ruffin kicks out. Ruffin hits an insiguri, followed by a back breaker and a neck breaker. Moriarty hits a suplex, followed by a discus lariat. He goes for a pin, but Ruffin kicks out.

Ruffin hits a clothesline, followed by a German suplex. oriarty rolls out of the ring and Ruffin takes him down. Ruffin then hits a taupe suicida, then tosses him back in the ring. He goes for a kick off the ropes, but Moriarty fires back with a right hand. He hits a few knees to the midsection, then hits a flat liner for the win.

Winner: Lee Moriarty

After the match, Moriarty helps Ruffin up. There is then a promo video for tomorrow’s edition of “Dynamite”. Bear Country come to the ring, with Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray already waiting inside.

Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) vs. Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray

Boulder and Gray start off the action. The bell rings and Boulder pushes him down. Gray goes for a shoulder tackle, but Boulder no sells it. Boulder gets Gray up on his shoulders, but Gray escapes and tags in Alanis. Boulder tags in Bronson.

The two lock up and Bronson hits a shoulder tackle, followed by a senton. He sends Alanis into the corner and hits a knee followed by a chop. He hits another couple chops. Alanis fires back with a couple of his own, then chases Bronson out of the ring. He gets him back in and tags Alanis. Alanis hits an elbow to the back, followed by a missile drop kick. He goes for a pin but Bronson kicks out. Bronson hits a leg drop and tags in Boulder.

Boulder hits Alanis with a bodyslam, followed by a shoulder block. He gets Alanis up on his shoulders. Gray tries to interfere, but Boulder catches him and sends both men to the mat. Bear Country send Alanis and Gray into one another. Boulder then pins Gray for the win.

Winner: Bear Country

After a short promo video for the “Grand Slam” events in September, AQA comes to the ring. Avery Breaux already waits inside.

AQA vs. Avery Breaux

The bell rings and Breaux pushes AQA. AQA gets in her face and rolls her up. Breaux kicks out. Breaux hits AQA with a knee to the midsection, but AQA fires back with a flying elbow. She goes for a pin, but Breaux kicks out. Breaux sends AQA into the middle turn buckle, then delivers some kicks. Breaux hits a cannonball, then goes for a pin but AQA kicks out. AQA hits an elbow on Breaux, followed by a running elbow. She hits a sling blade, followed by an insiguri. She hits a flipping neck breaker for the win.

Winner: AQA

Josh Woods comes to the ring, with Barrett Brown already waiting inside.

Josh Woods vs. Barrett Brown

The bell rings and Mark Sterling and Tony Nese come down and sit at ringside to watch the match. The two men lock up and exchange submissions. Woods gains the upper hand and goes for a pin, Brown kicks out. Woods hits a kick to Brown’s chest, followed by another one that sends him out of the ring. He tosses him back in and Brown comes back with a few kicks. Brown hits a missile drop kick, but Woods comes back with a hip throw. He locks in an arm submission for the win.

Winner: Josh Woods

Sonny Kiss comes to the ring, with Lamar Diggs already waiting inside.

Sonny Kiss vs. Lamar Diggs

The bell rings and Diggs pushes Kiss to the mat. Kiss fires back with a waist lock, followed by some right hands to the midsection. Diggs tosses Kiss across the ring, but Kiss sends him into the top turn buckle. Kiss hits a back spring elbow and Diggs fires back with a Fallaway Slam. Kiss goes for a Sunset Flip, but Diggs no sells. Kiss hits a series of kicks on Diggs. They lock in a cross face and Diggs taps out.

Winner: Sonny Kiss

Aaron Solo comes to the ring, followed by Fuego Del Sol.

Aaron Solo (w/ QT Marshall) vs. Fuego Del Sol

The bell rings and Solo sends Del Sol into the corner. Del Sol hits some right hands to the midsection, followed by an insiguri to the head. Marshall tries to interfere, giving Solo the chance to hit a drop kick trough the ropes. He sends Del Sol back into the ring and hits a vertical suplex. Solo sends him into the top turn buckle, but Del Sol fires back. Solo hits s hip toss into the corner, then goes for the pin but Del Sol kicks out.

Solo sends Del Sol into the mat, but Del Sol fires back with a few kicks. Del Sol hits a leaping neck breaker and Solo rolls out of the ring. Del Sol takes him down with a moonsault off the top rope, then sends Solo back into the ring. Del Sol hits a teharis, followed by a Tornado DDT. He locks in a submission as Marshall causes a distraction. Solo taps out, but the referee doesn’t see.

Solo hits a corkscrew kick, then looks for a double undertook face buster but Del Sol manages to roll him up for the win.

Winner: Fuego Del Sol

Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt come to the ring, with Darian Bengston and Gus De alanis Vega already waiting inside.

Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh (w/ Sonjay Dutt) vs. Darian Bengston and Gus De La Vega

Lethal and Bengston start off the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Lethal hits an hip toss, followed by a cartwheel drop kick. Dutt gives Lethal a high five as Bengston tags in Vega.

The two lock up and Lethal hits him with a hip toss. Lethal hits a missile drop kick. Bengston makes a blind tag and the two double team on him. Lethal makes the tag to Singh. The two try to double team on Singh, but Singh no sells it. Singh hits a big boot, followed by a powerbomb for the win.

Winners: Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh

The Wingmen come to the ring, followed by Dark Order.

Dark Order (Evil Uno, Preston ‘10’ Vance, John Silver and Alex Reynolds) vs. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, JD Drake and Cezar Bononi)

Nemeth and Uno start off the action. The bell rings and Nemeth hits a shoulder block. Uno hits a Manhattan Drop, followed by a shoulder tackle. He trips Nemeth and tags in 10. 10 hits a belly to belly suplex.

Drake and Reynolds tag in. Reynolds hits a high boot, but Bononi tags in. Bononi tags in and sends Reynolds out of the ring. He sends him back in and hits a forearm to Reynolds’ back. Avalon tags in and the two men exchange forearms. Avalon sends him into the ropes and goes for a pin but Silver breaks it up.

Drake tags in and hits a chop. He hits a swinging neck breaker then goes for a pin, but Reynolds kicks out. Nemeth tags in and hits a knee to Reynolds’ midsection. He takes down Uno off the apron, then hits a cross chop. Reynolds hits a kick to Nemeth’s back, then makes the hot tag to Silver.

Silver takes down all the Wingmen, then hits a German a suplex to Drake. Avalon tags in and Silver hits a brain buster. He goes for a pin, but Avalon kicks out. Uno tags in and goes for a cannonball on Avalon but Avalon rolls out of the way. Avalon hits a splash off the top, then goes for a pin but Uno kicks out. Dark Order team up to take down Avalon with a series of moves, ending with a discus lariat. Uno pins Avalon for the win.

Winners: Dark Order

