The show begins with Excalibur and Taz greeting audiences at home. We then go to Joshi Pro in Japan at the Summer Sun Princess last Saturday, where Miyu Yamashita comes to the ring. Thunder Rosa follows.

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita

The bell rings and the crowd rallies behind Thunder Rosa. The two women shake hands and they lock up. They exchange submissions before Rosa gains the upper hand and delivers a chop. Rosa hits an arm drag, followed by a roll up. Yamashita kicks out and delivers an arm drag of her own. Rosa hits an uppercut, followed by a sliding lariat. She goes for the pin, but Yamashita kicks out. Yamashita hits a kick to Rosa’s back, but Rosa fires back with a roundhouse kick of her own.

The two women go back and forth with kicks to one another’s spine before Rosa gains the upper hand and delivers a body slam. She goes for the pin, but Yamashita kicks out. Rosa hits a few elbow strikes to Yamashita’s jaw, then goes for a pin but Yamashita kicks out. Yamashita sends Rosa to the mat, then delivers a series of kicks. She goes for the pin, but Rosa kicks out.

Yamashita sends Rosa into the corner, then goes for a pin but Rosa kicks out. She hits a gut buster, but Rosa fires back with a teharis that sends Yamashita to the outside of the ring. Rosa hits a drop kick through the middle rope, followed by a couple elbows to her back. She sends Yamashita onto the apron, but Yamashita fires back with a knee to Rosa’s face. She sends Rosa back into the ring and goes for a pin, but Rosa kicks out.

Yamashita gets Rosa up her shoulders, but Rosa escapes. Yamashita hits a couple kicks, but Rosa fires back with a stunner. Rosa hits a lariat in the corner, followed by a double knee strike. She hits a drop kick to Yamashita’s neck, followed by another double kick. She hits a Northern Lights suplex, then goes for a pin but Yamashita kicks out.

The two women exchange forearms before Rosa gains the upper hand and hits a double stomp. She goes for a pin, but Yamashita kicks out. Yamashita hits a round house kick to Rosa’s head, followed by a front kick to Rosa’s face. Yamashita hits a round house, but Rosa fires back with a few chops. Yamashita hits a pump kick, but Rosa fires back with a toe kick to the midsection. Rosa hits a Death Valley Driver, then goes for a pin but Yamashita kicks out. Rosa delivers some elbows to Yamashita’s back, but Yamashita manages to hit the Skull Kick. She goes for a pin, but Rosa kicks out.

Yamashita hits a German Suplex, then goes for a pin but Rosa kicks out. Yamashita gets Rosa up on her shoulders, but Rosa counters with a roll up. Yamashita counters the roll up for one of her own and manages to pull off the win.

Winner: Miyu Yamashita

After the match, the two women shake hands and stare down one another.

After a short ad for tomorrow’s edition of “Dynamite”, Provate Party comes to the ring followed by Bear Country.

Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen)

Kassidy and Bronson start off the action. The bell rings and Bronson sends Kassidy into the corner. Bronson sends Kassidy face first into the mat and delivers a couple chops. Kassidy tags in Quen as Bronson tags in Boulder.

Quen locks in a side head lock, but Boulder picks him up. Boulder hits a shoulder tackle, then sends him to the mat. He hits a few lariat in the corner, then tags in Bronson. Bronson hits a chop, but Quen fires back with the Silly String. He goes for a pin but Bronson kicks out.

Kassidy tags in and beats down Bronson. He delivers a kick, then tags in Quen. Quen hits an elbow drop, then tags Kassidy back in. The two double team on him and Kassidy hits some kicks to Bronson’s face. He delivers some shoulders to the midsection to Bronson, but Bronson fires back with a few forearms. Kassidy kicks Bronson to the mat and he locks in a headlock. Bronson escapes and Kassidy tags in Quen.

Bronson sends Quen and Kassidy into one another, then sends them both to the mat.

Quen tags in Kassidy as Bronson makes the hot tag to Boulder. Boulder hits a body slam to both Quen and Kassidy, then delivers a splash in the corner to Kassidy. He delivers a Fallaway Slam to the both of them, then goes for a pin on Kassidy but he kicks out. Bronson tags in as Quen does to. Bronson hits a Boss Man Slam. Bear Country look for a Bear Bomb, but Kassidy hits a spring board cutter on Bronson. Quen manages to hit a Shooting Star Press, then pins Bronson for the win.

Winners: Private Party

“Captain” Shawn Dean comes to the ring, with Conan Lucan already waiting inside the ring.

“Captain” Shawn Dean vs. Conan Lycan

The bell rings and the two lock up. The two exchange submissions before Lycan hits a shoulder tackle. Dean hits a couple arm drags, followed by a drop kick that sends Lycan out of the ring. Dean delivers a spring board to the outside, then sends Lycan into the ring post.

Lycan slides back into the ring and Dean looks for another spring board. Lycan catches him and hits a modified spinning back breaker. He goes for a pin, but Dean kicks out. Dean delivers some fists to Lycan’s midsection, then delivers a clothesline. He hits a running back elbow, followed by a DDT. He springs to his feet, then hits a shoulder tackle. He goes for a pin, but Lycan kicks out.

Lycan hits a Blue Thunder Bomb, then goes for a pin but Dean kicks out. Lycan looks for a 450, but Dean walls out of the way and hits a drop kick. He hits a Frog Splash for the win.

Winner: “Captain” Shawn Dean

We them go backstage to Lexy Nair and Rohit Raju. Raju introduces himself to the audiences again and he says he will prove to the rest of the world why he is a ‘walking bag of money’. He says he is the son.

Back at the ring, Jericho Appreciation Society come to the ring, with Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott already waiting inside.

Jericho Appreciation Society (“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker) vs. Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott

The bell rings and Menard and Parker go straight after St. Patrick and Scott. Menard and Parker hit a double DDT on St. Patrick and pin him for the win.

Winners: Jericho Appreciation Society

Willow Nightingale comes to the ring, with Mila Moore already waiting inside.

Willow Nightingale vs. Mila Moore

The bell rings and the two lock up. Nightingale hits a body slam, then hits a crossbody. She hits a Hip Attack, but Moore fires back with some kicks in the corner. Moore slams Nohtingale’s head into the top turn buckle, then hits a couple clotheslines. She sends Moore to the mat, but Moore fires back with a back stabbed. She goes for a pin but Nightingale kicks out. Nightingale hits a body shot on Moore, followed by a cannonball. She hits the Doctor Bomb for the win.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Rohit Raju comes to the ring, with Baron Black already waiting inside.

Baron Black vs. Rohit Raju

The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Black hits a Manhattan Drop. Raju fires back with a knee to the back, then hits a kick to the midsection of Black. Raju hits a clothesline to the back of Black’s head, then goes for a pin but Raju kicks out. Black hits an elbow, followed by an uppercut. Black sends Raju to the mat with a chop, followed by a gut wrench. He goes for a pin, but Raju kicks out. Black locks in a cross face, but Raju escapes. He hits a rising knee to Black, followed by a cannonball. He hits a Diving Stomp for the win.

Winner: Rohit Raju

Angelico comes to the ring, with Logan Larousse already waiting inside.

Angelico vs. Logan Laroux

The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Angelico gains the upper hand. He pins Laroux, but Laroux kicks out. The two exchange waist locks before Laroux hits a flying forearm. Laroux hits a spear, then goes for a pin but Angelico kicks out. Laroux climbs to the top rope, but Angelico catches him and locks in the Navarro Death Roll. Laroux taps out, giving Angelico the win.

Winner: Angelico

Nick Comoroto comes to the ring alongside QT Marshall, followed by Dante Martin alongside Matt Sydal.

Marshall grabs a mic tells Martin that he has lots of potential. He invites him to join the Factory again and wishes him good luck.

Nick Comoroto vs. Dante Martin

The bell rings and Comoroto blind sides Martin, sending him to the mat. Martin hits a couple kicks, followed by a drop kick. He hits another kick that sends Comoroto out of the ring and hits a dive. Comoroto sends him into the apron, then into the stage. He sends Martin back into the ring with a slam, then goes for a pin but Martin kicks out. Comoroto whips Martin into the corner, then delivers a back breaker. He goes for a pin, but Martin kicks out.

Comoroto chokes Martin on the ropes, giving Solo the chance to take a cheap shot. Comoroto hits Martin in the back, then gloats. Martin fires back with some kicks to the thigh, followed by a body slam. Martin looks for a sunset flip, but Comoroto sends him into the corner and delivers a couple shoulders to the midsection. He goes for a pin, but Martin kicks out.

Comoroto hits a back breaker. Martin fires back with a couple forearms, then sends him to the mat. Martin hits an elbow, but Comoroto fires back with a knee to the midsection. Martin hits a crossbody off the top. Martin hits a missile drop kick off the top, then goes for a pin but Comoroto kicks out.

Martin looks for a cross body, but Comoroto catches him. He hits a neck breaker, then goes for a pin but Martin kicks out. Comoroto manages to roll up Comoroto for the win.

Winner: Dante Martin

After the match, QT Marshall takes out Sydal as Comoroto beats down Martin. Fuego Del Sol comes to the ring to make the save.

We then go to a replay of the Rev Pro show from last weekend. Shota Umino comes to the ring, followed by Pac.

All Atlantic Championship Match: Pac (c.) vs. Shota Umino

The bell rings and the two lock up. Pac delivers a shoulder tackle before Umino hits an elbow that sends Pac out of the ring. Pac sends Umino into the barricade, then back into the ring. He sends Umino’s head into the top turn buckle, then whips him into the opposite corner. Pac delivers a body slam, then climbs up to the top. Umino pulls him down, then sends Pac into the mat. Umino hits a diving uppercut, then Pac rolls out of the ring. Umino sends Pac into the barricade. They fight on the outside as Umino sends Pac into the barricade again and again. He eventually sends Pac back in the ring and hits a DDT. He goes for a pin, but Pac kicks out.

Pac rolls to the outside for a break. He slides back in and sends Umino into the corner. He hits a couple kicks, followed by a boot to Umino’s throat. Pac delivers a knee, then locks in a side headlock. Umino escapes.

Pac drives Umino’s head into the mat. He sends him into the corner and delivers a kick to the head. Pac delivers a body slam, but Umino fires back with a drop kick and a clothesline. Umino hits multiple uppercuts, followed by a running uppercut. He hits a backdrop on Pac, then locks in an arm submission.

Pac escapes and the two men roll to the outside. Umino hits a couple forearms to Pac’s back, then hits a drop kick that sends Pac into the barricade. Umino sends Pac into the barricade, then hits a missile drop kick. He hits a Fisherman’s suplex, then goes for a pin but Pac kicks out.

Pac delivers a kick to Umino’s midsection, followed by a single leg drop kick to his head. Pac climbs to the top and hits a drop kick. He s for a pin, but Umino kicks out. Pac delivers a kick to Umino’s face, followed by a forearm to his face. Umino fires back with one of his own. The two men exchange forearms before Umino gains the upper hand. Umino hits a Snap Suplex and Pac fires back with a kick across Umino’s jaw. Umino hits an insiguri, but Pac fires back with a Thrust Kick. Umino hits a Strong Zero.

Pac knocks Umino to the mat, but Umino knocks him off with a drop kick. He delivers a DDT, followed by a brain buster. He goes for a pin but Pac kicks out. Umino hits a reverse DDT, then goes for a pin but Pac kicks out. Pac hits a pump kick, then locks in a standing neck submission. He brings it down to the mat and Umino taps out.

Winner: Pac

