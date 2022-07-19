Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show begins with Excalibur and Taz greeting audiences at home. Jora Johl comes to the ring, accompanied by Private Party. Luke Sampson already waits in the ring.

Jora Johl vs. Luke Sampson

The bell rings and Johl delivers a kick to Sampson’s midsection. He delivers a few rapid shots to Sampson’s chest, followed by a powerslam. He reigns down right hands on Sampson, followed up by a vertical suplex. Johl delivers a forearm, but Sampson fires back with a few of his own. He goes off the ropes, but Johl catches him and delivers a Fallaway Slam. Johl delivers a knee to Sampson’s head, followed by a few forearm shots. Sampson manages to hit a vertical suplex, then the two men exchange forearms. Johl gains the upper hand with an elbow, but Sampson knocks him to the mat. He sends Johl to the mat, then looks for a Cranium Buster but Johl manages to counter it into a pump kick for the win.

Winner: Jora Johl

Lee Moriarty comes to the ring, with Ren Jones already waiting inside.

Lee Moriarty vs. Ren Jones

The bell rings and the two lock up. Jones sends Moriarty into the corner, then delivers a back elbow. Moriarty grabs Jones’ ankle, then locks in an arm submission. Jones escapes after Moriarty turns it into a pin but Jones kicks out. Jones delivers a knee to Moriarty’s midsection, but Moriarty fires back with two arm drags. He continues to work on Jones’ arm with another arm submission, but he escapes. He sends Moriarty into the bottom turn buckle, followed by a stomp to Moriarty’s thigh. Moriaraty fires back with a running elbow, followed by a splash and a diving crossbody. He goes for a pin, but Moriarty kicks out. Jones locks in the Pump Handle submission, but Moriarty counters with a Whizzer Toss. He hits a Yakuza kick to Jones, followed by a running elbow and a suplex. He hits a knee to Jones’ midsection, followed by the Border City Stretch for the win.

Winner: Lee Moriarty

We head backstage to Lexy Nair and Fuego Del Sol. She asks him about his upcoming match with QT Marshall and he says he is fired up. He says no one “holds a candle” to his mic skills and while Marshall is loud, he is talented. Del Sol says that as tempting as his offer was, he would rather beat up Marshall instead.

Back at ringside, Serena Deeb comes down with Viva Van already waiting inside.

Serena Deeb vs. Viva Van

The bell rings and the two lock up. Deeb beats Van with a series of submissions before Van drags Deeb to the mat and hits her with a few kicks. Deeb rolls Van up but Van kicks out. She locks Van in a Torture Submission, but Van escapes. Van delivers a leg sweep, followed by a lariat. She goes for a pin, but Deeb kicks out. Deeb fires back with a lariat, then catapultes Van into the bottom rope. She hits the Detox for the win.

Winner: Serena Deeb

After the match, Deeb locks in the Serenity Lock on Van to send a message to her “Death Before Dishonor” opponent, ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez.

Marina Shafir comes to the ring, with Amber Nova already waiting inside.

Marina Shafir vs. Amber Nova

The bell rings and the two lock up. Nova goes for a shoulder block, followed by a boot to Shafir’s midsection. Shafir delivers a knee breaker, followed by a hip throw. Shafir locks in an ankle lock, but Nova escapes with some back elbows. Shafir delivers another hip throw, followed by the Greedy submission for the win.

Winner: Marina Shafir

Konosuke Takeshita comes to the ring, with Anthony Henry already waiting inside.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Henry

The bell rings and the two lock up. Takeshita hits a leg lariat, then looks for a sunset flip but Henry counters with a neck wrench. Henry hits a kick to Takeshita’s back, then locks in a neck submission. Takeshita escapes and Henry delivers a backstabber. He goes for a pin, but Takeshita kicks out. Henry delivers a kick to Takeshita’s back, followed by two more. He hits a kick to Takeshita’s chest, but Takeshita fires back with an elbow. He hits a Takeshita Line that sends Henry out of the ring, then hits a dive over the top rope to the outside. He sends Henry back into the ring, followed by an elbow and a superplex. He goes for a pin, but Henry kicks out.

Takeshita locks in a crossface, but Henry escapes. Takeshita comes back with a Blue Thunder Bomb, then goes for the Jumping Knee Strike but Henry blocks it. Henry hits a leaping kick but Takeshita fires back with a forearm. The two men exchange forearms before Takeshita gains the upper hand. Henry delivers a drop kick and Takeshita fires back with a lariat. Henry delivers a commiguri, then goes for a pin but Takeshita kicks out. Takeshita hits a powerbomb, then hits the Jumping Knee Strike for the win.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Jonathan Gresham comes to the ring, with Jordan Oasis already waiting inside.

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Jordan Oasis

The bell rings and the two shake hands. They lock up and exchange submissions before Gresham offers Oasis his hand again. Gresham kicks him in the midsection, followed by a hurricanrana and a drop kick. Gresham delivers a few chops to Oasis, but Oasis fires back with some of his own. Gresham hits a stomp to Oasis’ knee, then slams his knee into the mat repeatedly for the win after Oasis taps out.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham

Wheeler Yuta comes to the ring, with Bryce Donovan already waiting inside.

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryce Donovan

The bell rings and the two lock up. Yuta delivers a chop, followed by a power slam. He hits a senton, then goes for a pin but Donovan kicks out. Yuta delivers a forearm to Donovan’s midsection, then locks in a leg submission. Donovan escapes and Yuta delivers a kick. Donovan hits a Boss Man Slam, then goes for a pin but Yuta kicks out. Yuta delivers a chop before the two exchange forearms. Donovan gains the upper hand and hits a power slam. He hits an elbow, then goes for a pin but Yuta kicks out. Yuta delivers a Manhattan Drop, followed by an insiguri. He hits a crossbody, followed by a German suplex for the win.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

After the match, Tony Schiavone asks Yuta about Daniel Garcia’s comments on “Dynamite”. Yuta says that he is a cosplay wrestler because he keeps calling himself a sports entertainer. Yuta tells him that their match at “Death Before Dishonor” will be a fight. He then comically runs through Garcia’s morning after Yuta beats him at the pay-per-view and retains the Pure Championship.

Danhausen comes to the ring, with Jake Something already waiting inside.

Danhausen vs. Jake Something

The bell rings and the two lock up. Something knocks Danhausen to the mat, then delivers a lariat. Danhausen looks for a lariat, but Something counters with one of his own. The crowd cheers on Danhausen as Something knocks him to the mat. Something hits a forearm, then gets Danhausen up on his shoulders but he escapes. Danhausen curses Something, then trips Something. He hits a German suplex, followed by an elbow. Danhausen hits a shoulder to Something’s midsection, then hits a Northern Lights Suplex. He goes for a pin, but Something kicks out. Something hits a power bomb, then goes for a pin but Danhausen kicks out. Danhausen rolls up Something with an inside cradle for the win.

Winner: Danhausen

The Renegade twins come to the ring, with Avery Breaux and Valentina Rossi already waiting inside

Robyn and Charlette Renegade vs. Avery Breaux and Valentina Rossi

Breaux and Charlette begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up before Charlette sends Breaux into the corner. She delivers some stomps to Breaux’s midsection, then tags in Robyn. Breaux tags in Rossi who hits a splitting leg drop. She goes for a pin, but Robyn kicks out. Robyn hits a commiguri, then sends Rossi into the top turn buckle. The Renegades hit a double elbow drop, then Robyn pins Rossi but Rossi kicks out. Robyn sends Rossi into the top turn buckle, then tags in Charlette. Rossi fires back with an elbow, then sends Charlette into the top turn buckle.

Rossi tags in Breaux and she hits a clothesline on Charlette. Breaux delivers a body slam, then goes for a pin but Robyn breaks it up. Robyn sends her sister to the outside and takes her place in the ring. Robyn hits a forearm and tags Charlette back in. The two hit their finisher for the win.

Winners: The Renegade Twins

After the match, Tony Schiavone tells the twins that the jig is up. They say that they didn’t lie or steal in the match and deny what they clearly did. They say there are there to make their mark.

Mercedes Martinez comes to the ring, with J-Rod already waiting inside.

ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. J-Rod

The bell rings and the two lock up. Martinez sends J-Rod to the mat and the two go on to exchange submissions. Martinez gains the upper hand and hits a lariat. She hits a running knee to J-Rod’s face, then gets her up on her shoulders. J-Rod escapes and sends Martinez into the top turn buckle. She delivers a forearm, followed by an elbow. She hits a Bulldog, then goes for a pin but Martinez kicks out. J-Rod hits a corkscrew, then goes for a pin but Martinez kicks out. J-Rod delivers a chop, but Martinez fires back with several of her own. Martinez sends J-Rod into the top turn buckle face first, then delivers a running kick. She hits a suplex, then rolls into another one. She hits a twisting DDT off the top rope, then locks in the Brass City Sleeper for the win.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez

After the match, Deeb comes to the top of the ramp and the two stare one another down.

Varsity Blonds come to the ring, with Terrence and Terrell Hughes already waiting inside.

Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) vs. Terrence and Terrell Hughes

Garrison and Terrell begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Garrison sends Terrell to the mat, then tags in Pillman. Pillman hits a neck breaker, followed by a back body drop. Pillman hits a chop, followed by a drop kick. Pillman delivers a chop, then tags in Garrison as Terrell tags in Terrence. Garrison delivers a drop kick, followed by a big boot. Pillman tags in and delivers a kick to Terrence’s back.

Terrell tags in and hits some right hands on Pillman. Garrison makes a blind tag and hits a rolling elbow strike for the win.

Winners: Varsity Blonds

QT Marshall comes to the ring, along with Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto. Fuego Del Sol follows.

QT Marshall vs. Fuego Del Sol

The bell rings and the two lock up. Del Sol hits a hurricanrana and Marshall slides out of the ring. Marshall slides back in and delivers a back elbow. Marshall delivers a forearm, but Del Sol fires back with a kick. The crowd boos Marshall as he delivers a vertical suplex. He hits a leg drop, then goes for a pin but Del Sol kicks out. Marshall sends Del Sol out of the ring and then sends him into the barricade. He sends him back into the ring, then hits a back elbow off the top rope. He goes for a pin, but Del Sol kicks out.

Del Sol hits a forearm, but Marshall fires back with a commiguri. Marshall goes for a lion sault, but Del Sol moves out of the way. Del Sol fires off some rapid kicks, followed by a hanging neck breaker. Del Sol hits a springboard flip, followed by a running shooting star press. He goes for a pin, but Marshall kicks out. Marshall hits a back breaker, followed by a face buster. He looks for a Diamond Cutter, but Del Sol counters into a back slide. Marshall kicks out. Del Sol sends Marshall to the outside, then hits an acai moonsault off the middle rope.

Solo and Comoroto try to interfere, but Del Sol takes them out. Del Sol climbs to the top, but Marshall hits him with a right hand. Del Sol hits a reverse hurricanrana, followed by a double stomp. Del Sol locks in a reverse crossface. Solo distracts the referee while Comoroto places Marshall’s hand on the bottom rope. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal rush to ringside and take out Comoroto and Solo with diving crossbodies off the stage.

Marshall hits a low blow, followed by a pile driver. He goes for a pin, but Del Sol kicks out. Del Sol hits a low blow, followed by a tornado DDT that sends him out of the ring. He hits a flying DDT, then hits the Sky Twister. He goes for a pin, but Marshall’s leg hits the bottom rope. Del Sol attempts a Shooting Star off the top rope, but Marshall hits a Diamond Cutter. He follows it up with another one for the win.

Winner: QT Marshall

Jay Lethal comes to the ring with a mic and tells audio to cut his music. He introduces Logan Cruz (already in the ring) as his student and says they have a great teacher-student relationship. Lethal says that he doesn’t have that with his former mentor Samoa Joe. Lethal says that as his teacher, the match will hurt him more than it will hurt Cruz

Jay Lethal vs. Logan Cruz

The bell rings and Cruz offers his hand to Lethal. Lethal slaps him and sends him out of the ring He hits a taupe suicida through the middle rope, then reigns down right hands. He sends him face first into the apron, then hits a Dragon Screw. Lethal sends Cruz back into the ring. Lethal hits a few kicks, followed by a slap. Lethal hits a back breaker, followed by a face buster. He places Cruz on the top turn buckle and hits an avalanche Dragon Screw. Lethal locks in the Figure Four Leg Lock for the win.

Winner: Jay Lethal

After the match, Tony Schiavone asks him about the comments made by Christopher Daniels on “Dynamite”. Lethal says he looked like an idiot because he is a grown man standing up for another grown man. Lethal says he will be the next ROH Television Champion. He says Joe can’t even move his arm above his head and calls Joe is an egomaniac.

Daniel Garcia comes to the ring, followed by Alan Angels.

Alan “5” Angels vs. Daniel Garcia in a ROH Pure Match

The bell rings and the two shake hands. They lock up and exchange submissions. 5 uses his first rope break to escape a side head lock. 5 hits a drop kick, followed by a kick to Garcia’s midsection. 5 hits a back elbow, followed by an upper cut. He hits a round kick, followed by a boot to 5’s face.

Garcia knocks 5 to the outside as the referee begins the twenty count. 5 beats the count and Garcia delivers a bunch of stomps. He delivers a chop and 5 fires back with one. Garcia hits a suplex, then goes for a pin but 5 kicks out. Garcia delivers some rapid double stomps, and 5 fires back with some forearms. Garcia locks in a Boston Crab, but 5 uses his second rope break to break the submission. Garcia hits an uppercut, but 5 fires back with a commiguri. He hits a drop kick, followed by a lariat. He hits an insiguri and knocks Garcia to the outside. He hits a taupe suicida through the middle rope, then tosses Garcia back in the ring. 5 hits a Northern Lights suplex, then goes for a pin but Garcia kicks out.

Garcia delivers a back drop, followed by a running boot scrape. He hits a Northern Lights Bomb, then goes for a pin but 5 kicks out. The two exchange chops before switching to open palm strikes. Garcia gains the upper hand with a lariat, but 5 hits a piledriver. He goes for a pin but Garcia kicks out. 5 hits a frog splash, but Garcia gets his knees up. Garcia locks in a rear choke hold and 5 uses his final rope break to break the submission. Garcia locks the submission back in and 5 fades on the ropes.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

After the match, the two shake hands and Garcia locks in a sharpshooter. Wheeler Yuta comes to the ring to make the save.

