AEW “Dark” for the following Monday was filmed before AEW’s Fight for the Fallen edition of “Dynamite” this week. Women’s action and a little surprise return were packed into a show that saw its fair share of tag team matches.

First, QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto, and Anthony Agogo of The Factory took on T.U.G. Cooper, BRG, and The Shook Crew. The Shook Crew are Dark mainstays Bobby Orlando and Bryce Donovan. The Factory would end up picking the win here in the opening contest.

The tag team action didn’t stop there as Angelico, The Butcher, The Blade, and Private Party teamed up against Julio Cruz, Joey Ace, Victor Chase, and Waves & Curls, with Wave & Curls being Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan. Unsurprisingly, Angelico, Butcher & Blade, and Private Party would pick up the win.

AEW Women’s Division was showcased next, as The Fallen Goddess, Athena, would take on local talent, Christina Marie. Athena would end up winning the quick bout.

Singles action followed, as the former Troy “Two Dimes” Donavan from “NXT 2.0,” now known as Cole Karter, would be action against Serpentico with the returning Luther in his partner’s corner. Before the match, Luther would hug Serpentico in his excitement to be back; however, this didn’t prove enough as Karter defeated Serpentico with a 450 splash. This win comes not long after Karter’s failed attempt to capture the FTW Championship from now-former Champion, Ricky Starks.

You thought the tag team matches were done? Think again! In the main event of the AEW “Dark” tapings, former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida teamed up with former “NXT UK” Women’s Champion Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale to take on the team of “The Problem” Marina Shafir, “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose, and Emi Sakura. Big pops for the faces here, with Nightingale being exceptionally over. The faces would also end up winning after Shida hit Sakura with a Falcon Arrow.

