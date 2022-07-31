At AEW x NJPW’s Forbidden Door event in Chicago just over a month ago, Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the Interim AEW World Championship. Since then, Moxley has defended the Championship against the likes of Brodie King, Rush, and his upcoming opponent, Chris Jericho. Now it appears AEW is finally acknowledging Moxley as a proper Champion, as he now appears on their roster page as The Interim AEW World Champion.

Next to AEW World Champion, CM Punk, on the Champions of the AEW Roster page, you can see Jon Moxley. Moxley is the first and only Interim AEW World Champion after beating the previously mentioned Tanahashi. AEW hadn’t added Moxley to the Champions roster page for part of June and through July.

Moxley is no stranger to world title gold, as he was the second-ever AEW World Champion. He held the title for most of 2020 after defeating Jericho at the Revolution PPV that year. During his reign on the top, he defeated the likes of Brodie Lee, Lance Archer, and MJF to defend his Championship. Moxley would hold on to the belt until the Winter Is Coming 2020 episode of “Dynamite,” where he would drop the World Championship to The Best Bout Machine, Kenny Omega. Moxley would attempt to get the title back for the coming months before losing his last chance at Revolution 2021.

Should Jon Moxley remain champion until CM Punk returns, the two will have a title unification match, with the winner becoming the Undisputed AEW World Champion. Though, as previously mentioned, Moxley has an upcoming title defense at Quake by the Lake against Chris Jericho, so he may very well lose the Championship before then. Or maybe he’ll lose it to Wheeler Yuta, as Yuta has the chance to steal Jericho’s opportunity against Moxley this week on “Dynamite.”

