Bryan Danielson is reportedly not expected back in the ring anytime soon.

Speaking on his “Sunday Night’s Main Event” podcast, Dave Meltzer provided a health update on the veteran wrestler, noting that although Danielson has recovered from his concussion, AEW President Tony Khan is being extra cautious with the handling of one of his prized assets. Due to Danielson’s history of concussions, Khan has yet to clear the American Dragon’s in-ring return.

In a recent interview, Khan revealed he decided to ‘shut down’ Danielson and pull him out of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view despite Danielson’s insistence to wrestle at the AEW x NJPW crossover event.

“I don’t think it was a good thing Bryan [Danielson] got hurt,” Khan told the New York Post. “I think that’s one of the worst things, but he’s doing much better. I talk to him a few times a week. I had talked to him on Wednesday when were in St. Louis for ‘Road Rager’ and I talked to Bryan. And Bryan was like, ‘I feel f—king great! I’m ready to come back and I’m gonna fight Zack Sabre and we’re gonna go to Blood and Guts. Let’s f*king go man.’

“Then I talked to him the Saturday, eight days before the pay-per-view and he’s not doing as well. So I immediately was like, ‘You’re not wrestling. If you’re not feeling great eight days out, I don’t care if you have seven straight days. I’m shutting you down until further notice.’ He has scans coming up. I’m like, ‘I don’t care what they say. They could be perfectly clear.'”

Meltzer recently mentioned how Khan and others in AEW have shied away from using the dreaded ‘C’ word, whille addressing the concussions suffered by the likes of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole. Danielson reportedly suffered the concussion during the Anarchy In The Arena match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on 5/29.

