There has been backstage news behind OVW’s (Ohio Valley Wrestling) deal with Netflix.

It was first announced in May that OVW had a deal with the popular streaming service Netflix.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the streaming deal was in the works for months before. The producers involved with the Netflix original series, “Last Chance U” are also involved with OVW’s new series.

It was also noted in the report, that filming started on May 27 in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Netflix retains the right of first refusal on the ability to gain OVW’s TV rights.

Netflix, according to Deadline is interested in live streaming content, and Fightful noted that Netflix could one day be a major player in the rights fees negotiations surrounding WWE or AEW.

Al Snow purchased the promotion from Danny Davis in April 2018. The ownership structure changed again in 2021 when Craig Greenberg and Matt Jones led an investor group to purchase a majority interest in the company.

The current OVW Heavyweight Champion is Omar Amir and the OVW National Heavyweight Championship is Mahabali Shera.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]