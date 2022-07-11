After the Wall Street Journal reported that Vince McMahon has paid over $12 million in ‘hush money,’ there have been mixed reactions backstage from the talent, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

The allegation claimed that McMahon had paid off three other women whom he had supposedly been sexually involved with, one of which was a former wrestler that claimed to have been coerced into having oral sex, while another was sent unsolicited nudes from him.

Meltzer heard from several different wrestlers who were at “WWE SmackDown” and they provided a varying degrees of thoughts when it comes to the latest allegations surrounding McMahon. One believed that people know what they are getting themselves into when they enter the wrestling business.

Another talent revealed that McMahon is not selling anything right now, and nobody backstage is talking about the situation as they believe that if you are heard doing that there is a chance of getting in trouble, which nobody needs right now. Then a third person gave a very different take, as they were said to be very concerned about the situation.

They believe that it is one thing for him to pay money in order to cover up an affair, which was the first allegation that was made against him, but it is something else when it becomes coercion, as they are viewing that as a concerning situation.

McMahon was backstage at “WWE SmackDown” this week, although unlike when the first allegation was made against him, he did not appear on television this time. Despite that, it was being viewed as ‘business as usual behind the scenes when it came to running the show and what was happening.

The original report against McMahon took place on June 12, which claimed he had paid off a former paralegal regarding an affair that they had. Since that point, WWE’s board of directors have been investigating him, while he also stepped down as the WWE CEO, with Stephanie McMahon taking over on an interim basis.

