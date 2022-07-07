The Chris Jericho parking lot segment that aired on the 7/6 “AEW Dynamite” episode was pre-taped, according to Fightful Select.

The segment saw the leader of Jericho Appreciation Society instructing Tay Conti to attack Ruby Soho and injure her arm. As seen in the video clip below, Conti obliged, slamming the door of an SUV on Soho’s arm.

The backstage segment popped up on the big screen when Eddie Kingston was in the middle of an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone, talking about how he still yearned to taste Jericho’s blood, which he failed to do despite his team’s victory over JAS in their “Blood & Guts” bout a week before. Just then, Jericho showed up on the screen with a message for Kingston.

“Kingston, you wanna taste my blood? You wanna get crazy with me? Let me show you how crazy I can get,” Jericho said.

As seen in the video below, Jericho would then yell instructions to Conti.

The segment ended with Jericho warning Kingston that he could be on the receiving end of a similar attack in the future.

According to Fightful, the segment was filmed last week since Jericho was not at Wednesday’s “AEW Dynamite” tapings in Rochester, New York. The legendary wrestler has been overseas for his “Jericho Chronicles” tour in association with Inside The Ropes and is reportedly expected back to the United States next week. Earlier on Wednesday, Jericho posted photos from the final night of his tour in London, England, as seen below.

Soho got involved in the JAS vs. Eddie Kingston & Blackpool Combat Club storyline when she made a run-in during last week’s “Blood & Guts” match, preventing Conti from opening the cage door to help her stablemates.

