Vince McMahon’s tireless work ethic has been well-documented in the past. As such, it should come as no surprise that the former WWE Chairman doesn’t believe in taking vacations.

In a recent interview with Adam’s Apple, Becky Lynch was asked to share her favorite McMahon story. The question prompted Big Time Becks to recount a conversation she once had with her former boss.

“I sat down with him once and asked him, ‘Hey Vince, you ever take any time off?'” recalled Lynch. “He’s like ‘Yeah, one time I took a holiday and I was lying on the beach. I couldn’t relax, I couldn’t relax. And then I came back [to work] and I said you know what we’re gonna do? We’re gonna do a big event, it’s going to be like a SuperBowl, and we’re gonna call it WrestleMania.’

“I was like, ‘Well Vince, I think you should take more holidays.'”

Earlier in the interview, Lynch was asked to pick her favorite match ever.

“There are so many different ones, for so many different reasons,” Lynch admitted. “But currently, I’m really proud of my match at WrestleMania 38 [against Bianca Belair]. We stole the show, told a hell of a story, got the people talking about it, and now we’re back to run it back at SummerSlam. So, tune in!”

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair this Saturday is the culmination of a yearlong storyline that began at last year’s SummerSlam where Lynch returned from maternity leave to defeat Belair in 6 seconds. When the two women locked horns again at WrestleMania 38, Belair took the Raw Women’s Championship from Big Time Becks. Saturday’s grudge match will likely mark the end of their storied rivalry.

