Bianca Belair has been one of the fastest rising stars in WWE in her time on the main roster. The current “Raw” Women’s Champion has already won a Royal Rumble and is in her second reign as a top champion, but that’s not to say she hasn’t had to overcome struggles.

Belair took to her Instagram stories to reveal that her ring gear from Survivor Series 2021 was taken and might be being sold online.

“If y’all ever see my Raw Survivor Series gear being sold online…just know it’s stolen…” Belair also asked fans to let her know if they locate it being sold on a website.

Belair has been competing at Survivor Series annually since 2019. At the most recent edition in November 2021, she took part in the event as the leader of Team “Raw”, teaming up with Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina to take on Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm of Team “Smackdown” in the 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match. Belair’s gear was black and red with the “Raw” logo scattered all over as the pattern. She also had gold kisses on her tights.

The current “Raw” Women’s Champion successfully defended her title at the July 2 Money In The Bank event in Las Vegas against Carmella. She does not yet have an opponent confirmed by WWE for SummerSlam on July 30, emanating from Nashville, Tennessee.

