Chris Benoit was trending Wednesday night courtesy a tweet from IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

It all began when a fan pointed out how wrestlers still speak glowingly about Benoit’s in-ring prowess, only to ensure they aren’t “excusing what happened” on that fateful weekend in June 2007.

In response, Grace emphasized that Benoit wouldn’t be able to hang with the cream of the crop in modern-day wrestling, implying that he would have been too concussed to remember any matches.

In her follow-up tweet, Grace addressed the fans who came to the defense of Benoit.

IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim would join in the conversation as well. Unlike Grace, she put over Benoit’s wrestling skills and admitted she was a fan of The Canadian Crippler’s matches.

In March 2020, Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring” aired a two-part episode focusing on the Chris Benoit tragedy. The documentary unveiled new information on the double murder-suicide as many people close to the situation were interviewed, including AEW star Chris Jericho, Nancy Benoit’s sister Sandra Toffoloni, David Benoit, Chavo Guerrero Jr., and Fayette County, Georgia Sheriff Larry Alden, among others. Subsequently, Jason Eisner, the executive producer & director of the show, shed light on the challenges they faced with regard to balancing the wrestling career and the life of Benoit.

“We just wanted to get in touch with those closest to the story and were most affected by it,” Jason told Wrestling Inc Daily. “It was sitting down with them and letting them talk about it. Hearing their truth to the whole story and explaining how it made them feel at the time and how they continue to still deal with it. It was pretty much just finding those people and giving them a platform to speak their truth about it.

“For everyone involved, it was almost a therapeutic process. Let’s create a safe environment for everyone to talk about this and let’s try and process it in a way so that we’re open to everyone’s feelings. We just created an avenue for them to talk about it.”

