Chris Benoit was trending Wednesday night courtesy a tweet from IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

It all began when a fan pointed out how wrestlers still speak glowingly about Benoit’s in-ring prowess, only to ensure they aren’t “excusing what happened” on that fateful weekend in June 2007.

It's always wild listening to wrestlers discuss Chris Benoit in a professional context cause they always be sure to note they aren't excusing what happened before praising his in-ring stuff for 10 minutes. Except New Jack. — Robert O'Neill (@RobertONeill31) July 6, 2022

In response, Grace emphasized that Benoit wouldn’t be able to hang with the cream of the crop in modern-day wrestling, implying that he would have been too concussed to remember any matches.

This is gonna be the coldest take I ever tweet on this app. I already know y’all gonna be mad. I don’t think Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches. Also may he burn in hell, amen 🙏🏼 https://t.co/h8Ke27DcDl — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) July 7, 2022

Maybe I’m biased because he murdered his family, idk. Probably just me. I think we should all hate him and disregard his entire body of work. But again. That’s just my take. I always found it revolting to see people praise his wrestling after what he did. https://t.co/SjJxDTvChm — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) July 7, 2022

In her follow-up tweet, Grace addressed the fans who came to the defense of Benoit.

Proving a point: I said something very lightly critical about him. People jump to defend him. He should NEVER be defended. Dude lost that right when he gave his 7 year old Xanax and strangled him while he was already unconscious. — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) July 7, 2022

IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim would join in the conversation as well. Unlike Grace, she put over Benoit’s wrestling skills and admitted she was a fan of The Canadian Crippler’s matches.

Controversial for sure. I disagree though with the take of hanging with the best of the best of today. He most certainly could and I saw someone comment Kurt Angle couldn’t either. He would mop the floor with everyone. https://t.co/0pP7gdeFnB — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 7, 2022

Wrestling is subjective. Benoit to me was an intense wrestler’s wrestler. I loved his aggression as well. I enjoyed most of his matches. Depends on opponent I suppose https://t.co/gKOLkNyTkT — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 7, 2022

In March 2020, Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring” aired a two-part episode focusing on the Chris Benoit tragedy. The documentary unveiled new information on the double murder-suicide as many people close to the situation were interviewed, including AEW star Chris Jericho, Nancy Benoit’s sister Sandra Toffoloni, David Benoit, Chavo Guerrero Jr., and Fayette County, Georgia Sheriff Larry Alden, among others. Subsequently, Jason Eisner, the executive producer & director of the show, shed light on the challenges they faced with regard to balancing the wrestling career and the life of Benoit.

“We just wanted to get in touch with those closest to the story and were most affected by it,” Jason told Wrestling Inc Daily. “It was sitting down with them and letting them talk about it. Hearing their truth to the whole story and explaining how it made them feel at the time and how they continue to still deal with it. It was pretty much just finding those people and giving them a platform to speak their truth about it.

“For everyone involved, it was almost a therapeutic process. Let’s create a safe environment for everyone to talk about this and let’s try and process it in a way so that we’re open to everyone’s feelings. We just created an avenue for them to talk about it.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

