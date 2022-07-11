While most of the wrestling world reckons the walls are closing in on Vince McMahon, Chris Jericho does not believe the allegations against his former boss will amount to long-term repercussions.

Speaking on the “True Geordie” podcast, the AEW star was asked if the allegations against McMahon surprised him.

“Not really,” Jericho responded. “I mean is there a surprise in any industry when it happens? And really, when you look at it, it’s not illegal. He had an affair, paid the lady off to not say anything, and moved on.

“People want to jump on it but there’s still always an undertone of, ‘It’s wrestling’. If you look, that story came out with a bang, and then you really haven’t heard anything about it since. If this was, you know, Hollywood with Harvey Weinstein, that sort of thing. But the difference between that was he was holding women back from getting gigs, Harvey Weinstein, either bang me or you don’t get the starring role.

“This has never been said in Vince’s thing. There was a mutual acknowledgment of this affair and then he paid the lady to say nothing and she took the money so, you know. I really know Vince well and it sucks that it happened and it sucks that he did it but is anything really gonna happen from it? I really don’t think so.”

Jericho emphasized that although McMahon’s alleged transgressions are morally reprehensible, they will likely be forgotten about down the road. However, Jericho could admittedly be proven wrong in six months’ time.

“I think it’ll come and go and, once again, is it morally right? Absolutely not,” Jericho added, “Is it illegal? No. Is it something that’s gonna get him in real trouble? I don’t think so because once again, unfortunately, ‘Oh, it’s just Vince McMahon, it’s just wrestling, of course, he’s going to do that.’

“So, those things come and go and they happen, and it’s too bad but I really think it doesn’t really matter in the long run. Six months from now, I’ll either be right or I’ll be wrong.”

McMahon and other WWE employees went about their business this past Friday at the “SmackDown” tapings, acting as if “nothing happened,” according to Dave Meltzer. Earlier that day, Wall Street Journal dropped its second bombshell story on McMahon.

A video of Chris Jericho commenting on the Vince McMahon allegations can be seen below.

H/T to Inside the Ropes for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]