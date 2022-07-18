Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay.

“Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”

Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable. — Mike Tenay (@RealMikeTenay) July 18, 2022

Details are scarce on Cindy Heenan, with a google search putting the Florida resident at about 74 years old at the time of her passing. She is survived by her daughter Jess, son-in-law John, as well as her grandchildren, Austin & Hannah. Wrestling Inc. sends well wishes to Cindy’s friends and family in their time of mourning.

Heenan stood by her husband Bobby “The Brain” during the WWF & WCW commentator’s lengthy battle with throat cancer. Diagnosed in 2002, Heenan struggled with the disease for 15 years until he passed in 2017. The WWE Hall of Famer had to have his jaw reconstructed and lost the ability to speak, but also, a failed surgery lead to Heenan being placed in a medically induced coma for some time. Along with the throat cancer, Bobby Heenan also suffered a series of falls throughout the 2010s which complicated his condition further.

Cindy was married to Bobby in 1978, which means she was along for the entirety of her husband’s rise to national prominence, first as a manager in the WWF for popular talents like King Kong Bundy, Haku, and most notable, Andre The Giant. Heenan then went on to do color commentary for the company in the late ’80s, before joining World Championship Wrestling in a color commentary role in 1994. After that, Heenan made sporadic appearances on WWE programming as well as the independent circuit, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts