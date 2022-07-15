Claudio Castagnoli is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling today, but the Blackpool Combat Club member has talents outside of the ring.

In an interview with “Sports Illustrated”, Castagnoli stated that he considers wrestling to be the sixth language that he speaks. He is also fluent in English, French, Italian, German, and his native Swiss German.

“People say I speak five languages, but that’s not true. I speak six. What I do in the ring is a universal language. No matter what country it’s broadcast in, people can understand it. You don’t need subtitles. This is real, it’s me.”

Castagnoli also said that the most important thing to him when it comes to his in-ring work (and everything he puts out into the world) is that it is authentic.

“That’s the important part. With the amount of content out there now, if something is not authentic, then it doesn’t feel right.”

Castagnoli made his debut in AEW at Forbidden Door as Zac Sabre Jr’s mystery opponent. He then went on to compete in the “Blood and Guts” match alongside fellow BCC members Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society’s Chris Jericho, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, & Sammy Guevara. Prior to this, he is best known for his tenure with WWE, starting with them back in 2011 until his release earlier this year.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sports Illustrated with an h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]