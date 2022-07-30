It was announced on the July 29th edition of “AEW Rampage” that Claudio Castagnoli would be defending his newly won Ring of Honor World Championship at the Battle of the Belts III event in Grand Rapids, MI, taking place on Friday, August 5th. However, the show will air on Saturday the 6th.

Who he will be defending the championship is interesting, as Castagnoli will be defending the belt against Konosuke Takeshita. This isn’t Takeshita’s, who has been making appearances for AEW over the past couple of months, first title match since coming over, as he wrestled in a losing effort to Pac over in RevPro for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Takeshita also had the opportunity to earn a shot at the AEW Interim World Championship, but he lost the Championship Eliminator match to Champion Jon Moxley.

Konosuke Takeshita took to Twitter to react to the announcement of his Ring of Honor Championship match.

“Calm down, calm down. I will challenge @ringofhonor world championship. OK. I will fight with @ClaudioCSRO . OK… OK…OK… LFG!!!!!!!!!!”

Calm down, calm down. I will challenge @ringofhonor world championship. OK. I will fight with @ClaudioCSRO . OK… OK…OK… LFG!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/nJKhhhWtXx — 竹下 幸之介 Konosuke Takeshita (@Takesoup) July 30, 2022

This is AEW’s third Battle of the Belts event, with the first two occurring earlier this year. This is the second time the Ring of Honor World Championship will be on the line at the event, as the second Battle of the Belts saw former Champion Jonathan Gresham successfully defend the title against Dalton Castle. This will be Claudio Castagnoli and Konosuka Takeshita’s first match under an AEW or ROH banner, as Castagnoli and Takeshita just recently debuted in All Elite Wrestling.

At past Battle of the Belts events, we have seen the Ring of Honor World Championship defended alongside championships like the AEW Women’s Championship, the AEW TNT Championship, and the FTW World Championship, so it will be intriguing to see what other Titles are on the line at this year’s show.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]