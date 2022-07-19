It has recently been reported that WWE “Raw” could be set to move away from the PG product to have a TV-14 rating, and Eric Bischoff admitted that he is “really interested” in the idea of that happening.

During his latest “Strictly Business” podcast, Bischoff explained that he wants to see what happens “from a business side of things,” more than how the product would alter on television. While the idea of TV-14 is only in consideration right now, Bischoff pointed out “there are implications” if the company does switch things up for its flagship show.

“Some of [the implications] may be real and tangible and others subtle and possibly not so significant,” he said. “I think it’s going to create a lot of anticipation, right? I think there’s going to be a lot of people who maybe have tuned out over the years because the product has gotten soft since 2008, meaning it needs to be palatable for children to keep the advertisers and the network happy.”

The PG product has certainly brought in a family audience over the years that has helped the company in many ways, but Bischoff pointed out that it “limits your palette” in terms of what you can do on television. That is why he believes “there’s going to be a lot of people tuning in to see are we going back to the Attitude Era?”

Bischoff is someone who has experience in running creative for professional wrestling outside the PG limits, and in a hypothetical situation, if he was to be in charge of WWE “Raw” right now, he would “take advantage of this latitude” in a bid to improve backstage segments.

“You bore the sh*t out of me with your backstage promos and your stand-up mic segments. There’s just nothing happening in those segments. There’s no narrative most of the time in those segments that do anything other than disengage me,” he said. “That’s true in WWE, it’s true in AEW … Some of the people that are doing stand-up promos shouldn’t be doing them … I would use that. I’d make my non-wrestling segments — I’d find ways to make them more interesting.”

